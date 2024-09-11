A Nigerian lady has opened up to netizens about the resentment she feels towards her biological mother

According to the heartbroken lady, her mother abandoned her and her siblings 14 years ago for undisclosed reasons

While sharing an emotional video on TikTok, the lady emphasised that she will never be like her mother

A young lady, Aliu Khadijah, recently shared a touching account of her childhood trauma on social media.

In a now-viral video, she revealed the deep-seated resentment she harbours towards her biological mother, whom she claimed abandoned her and her siblings 14 years ago.

Lady vows never to be like mother

The emotional video, posted by @khodeejah15 on TikTok, detailed the pain and anguish Khadijah endured after being left by her mother at the age of five.

Khadijah vowed to break the cycle of neglect and become a better person than her mother who allegedly abandoned her.

According to her, she was only five years old when her mother left 14 days to her sixth birthday celebration.

In her words:

"I Aliu Khadijah will never be like my mother. Ask me why before you blame me. She abandoned her children 14 years ago. I was only 5 years. 14 days to my 6 years birthday."

Reactions as lady speaks about her mum

Khadijah's story sparked an outpouring of support and empathy from TikTok users, who encouraged her and prayed for her.

@QING REEDWAN said:

"Regardless your mum is your mum, maybe you don’t have idea of what made her do that. Pls let’s love and celebrate our parents neither good or bad situation. Pls don’t feel bad with what I said okay."

@zeed.kel said:

"Me I no dey advice you o. I just dey pity the man wey go dey think say you love him."

@SanquineTife said:

"Thank God you’re doing better, just pray for her and ask for forgiveness on her behalf that’s the best thing you can do we can’t judge our parents only Allah can do that. May Allah forgive us."

@Idris A Bayonle stated:

"Only person wey talk about wetin woman do be this. Everybody na man dem dey always come after."

@HERBYBART said:

"Yes for those of u giving advice she did not say she hate her mom she is praying to to make the mistake her mom made that’s all."

@YemmyVik added:

"I will never judge you. Just ensure you’re the best thing that ever happened to your children."

