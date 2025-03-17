A lady has shared a video showing her amazing transformation after getting dumped by her ex who said she wasn't good looking

A lady has narrated how her amazing transformation left her ex-partner regretting his past actions.

The lady in question had been dumped by her former boyfriend, who cited her appearance as the reason for their split.

Lady says her ex wants her back

The young lady, who shared her story on TikTok under the handle @mhizmerit70, revealed that her life took a great turn after meeting a new partner at a friend's engagement party.

Her new man showered her with affection and luxury, elevating her status and boosting her confidence.

She also worked hard to improve her personal growth, and the results were astounding.

As her transformation became more evident, her ex-partner took notice and subsequently began begging for a second chance.

The lady narrated:

"He broke up with me because I was not good looking. Until this day where I met a guy on my best friend's engagement party. My first car ride with him. Our first outing together. He made sure I wasn't the same way he met me. First time using flight and it was on our vacation. The girl he once looked down on. And I worked myself. The girl is looking different now. Now my ex wants me back. Guys he's been begging. What should I do?"

Reactions as lady shares experience with ex

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

@Oreva_Bboy said:

"If you like cheat on ur man with ur ex ungrateful detty gurls."

@Odunola Bolatumi commented:

"You ladies should stop validating your exes feelings. You literally shared your love life with your new man, your ex shouldn’t be mentioned at all. To me he’s dead."

@JKEMPIRE1 reacted:

"But why you go be like that at first?"

@diamond said:

"Make your new boyfriend no see this your write up sha."

@NENGZ said:

"Can we normalize not accepting people who only love us when we suite their needs. Don't go back!! Jeez."

@ebenezerplemora said:

"Now he has the right to say he picked you from somewhere. That's impressive."

@Treasure Daniel said:

"Talk watin happen don't play guilty card I know your type you left him."

@Vinnie_ reacted:

"How I wan take see my own. None of my friends dey serious relationship not to talk of Engagement."

@Gal like marvel said:

"Which one be what should I do why are you asking? You want to leave the man that brushed you up for someone that left you? You shouldn’t be asking us this you know what to do already."

@Laura____ said:

"What should you do keh. You still dey ask questions, be like you wan go back. Instead make you just stay away from the ex."

@Faithy added:

"Babe to crown it all if u go back he will drain u emotionally and the rest. My ex have been keeping touch with my siblings should i keep cool or chance him away."

@Diamond_Pearl added:

"You people still give your ex’s access to even talk to you??? Especially the ones that did you dirty?? If we are done! I don’t know you and have never met you."

