A trending video has captured a Nigerian mum's dramatic action following her first experience aboard an aeroplane

The woman's daughter captured her drinking anointing oil and applying it to her face, much to her child's amusement

The woman's dramatic behaviour thrilled internet users and made many people laugh, with some sharing their experiences with their mothers

A Nigerian lady, @nocaller203, has shared a video showing her mother's dramatic behaviour when she entered an aeroplane for the first time.

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady watched with amusement as her mum drank anointing oil and applied it to her face.

A woman drinks anointing oil as she enters an aeroplane for the first time.

Mum's dramatic behaviour amuses social media users

Unmoved by her daughter's laughter, the woman also applied the anointing oil to her daughter's forehead.

The woman's dramatic behaviour aboard the aeroplane was met with mixed reactions. Many people found it hilarious. Some recounted their similar experiences with their mothers.

At the time of this report, the video had garnered 158k views on the social media platform.

A mum's first time on an aeroplane came with dramatic behaviour. Photo Credit: @nocaller203

Mum's first aeroplane experience generates buzz

