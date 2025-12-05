Lady Distributes Maths Questions to Her Friends during Her Birthday Dinner, Makes Them Solve Them
- A celebrant caused quite a stir on social media after asking her friends to solve maths problems at her birthday dinner
- A video of the lady's friends attempting the maths questions she had given them at the birthday dinner has gone viral on TikTok
- While the birthday celebrant found her gesture hilarious, many netizens expressed disapproval and condemned it
A lady has shared a video showing how she asked her friends to solve maths problems at her birthday dinner.
"This was so funny," she captioned the video, which she posted on TikTok.
The clip started with the celebrant distributing papers to her guests, which contained the maths questions. Words overlaid on the clip read:
"POV: You made your friends solve math during your birthday dinner."
Her friends did not appear fazed, and all focused on trying to attempt the maths questions. Mixed reactions have followed the lady's action.
About birthday celebrant's maths question paper
In the comment section, she attached a copy of the maths question paper for netizens to see. Legit.ng observed the maths paper had objective and theory questions.
It had questions on probability, permutations, combinations and applied calculus
Watch the video below:
Birthday celebrant's experience stirs reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the birthday celebrant's experience below:
chidiok3 said:
"What type of humiliation ritual is this?? On top food?!"
💜ROSUSSY HAIR WORLD💜 said:
"Don’t do this with me o, instead let’s answer some questions in English Topic."
Delight💡🌸💕 said:
"Story time on how my friend gave us math to solve on her birthday dinner."
Felly(2k wears ⭐💫🥰)) said:
"Because I come help you celebrate birthday abi I'll just leave my dear."
Bieber lip 👄glow ✨💕 said:
"There is time for everything how party come turn too exam hall."
CHIOMA✨❤️ said:
"Y’all don’t understand that it’s actually for fun. Me wey no sabi maths i go just Dey laugh."
Lois😘🎀🌸 said:
"That would be the end of our friendship 😹cos why do you want to embarrass me."
@່: said:
"That’s how my friend told us that if we can’t solve maths we no go chop for her wedding 😂😂i tell her say na only her go attend her wedding oo."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who overspent to host her birthday party became unhappy after only four people showed up.
Celebrant laments as no one attends party
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a birthday celebrant had cried out after nobody graced her birthday party.
The drama unfolded after one of the friends shared a video of her solitary birthday celebration, lamenting the fact that none of her friends had shown up. Hernameis.jewel, one of the invited guests, responded with a video of her own, revealing that she had deliberately snubbed the birthday girl due to her history of mistreating her and others.
She alleged that the birthday girl's alleged poor behaviour had led to her decision to boycott the celebration, opting instead to spend time with loved ones who had always treated her with kindness and respect.
Source: Legit.ng
