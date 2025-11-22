A woman is trending on social media after people saw her behavior when she alighted from an airplane

The video showed the moment she came down from the airplane and she behaved as if it was her first time flying

It is not clear if it was her first time flying, but the woman went on her knees as if she was thanking God

Funny reactions have trailed the video of an old woman who was seen coming down from an airplane.

The woman was seen coming down from a Enugu Air airplane but it is not clear where it took off from or where it it landed.

The woman knelt and prayed after alighting from the aircraft. Photo credit: Instagram/MC Walter.

Source: Instagram

However, social media users were focused on the behaviour of the old woman who behaved as if it was her first time flying.

In the video which is attributed to MC Walter, the woman came down from the airplane very carefully.

When she came down, she went down on her knees and prayed and gave gratitude to God.

It is not clear if it was her first time of flying but social media users found the video funny.

The woman was happy after she alighted from the airplane. Photo credit: Instagram/MC Walter.

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of air passenger

@Olu_las said:

"Mama has waved goodbye to any future attempts."

@ElekwaEmmy said:

"Mama don go experience turbulence for the first time, testimony go choke on Sunday."

@Muphyk said:

"Mama don see half heaven come back to earth."

@FadaChristmas_ said:

"You just know she’s never getting on a plane again."

@RubyEsther3 said:

"Me to anyone that will help me get out of this country!"

@awayemicheal said:

"Mama is not coming on air again She go be like no be me and you daughter."

@Ceephic said:

"There might not have been any turbulence during the flight. 80% of Nigerian mothers entering plane for the first time at her age will do the same, our mothers are generally very thankful to God for journey mercies, especially on a new experience."

@C4_Anansii said

"My mom’s first flight was too dramatic. When she landed and we saw her, she started dancing and praising Godlemme find the video."

@stephen_ogugua said:

"She’ll be like, if una see me here again na me fvck up."

@noseydr said:

"It's the music tho. Check it out on shazam, been blasting it."

@SaifullahiA said:

"Hope y'all know what that waving means.. meaning "Bye bye, I no go ever try am again."

@kingjozdon said:

"E reach to thanks God.... just wait till Sunday wen mama go give testimony for church...."

@adonis_g2 said:

"Turbulence don carry mama go where she no know again."

@ayiboi said:

"Mama don get testimony for life."

Source: Legit.ng