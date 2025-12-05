A lady has sent an open message to the convener of New Season Prophetic Prayers (NSPPD), Pastor Jerry Eze

She pointed out an area of concern that the cleric should channel prayers to, noting that Jerry had prayed for inanimate objects, and people had given testimonies

The lady's heartfelt request to the cleric has triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens amused by it

A Nigerian lady has appealed to Pastor Jerry Eze, convener of New Season Prophetic Prayers (NSPPD) and Lead Pastor of Streams of Joy International, regarding a heartfelt prayer request.

She said Jerry had prayed for inanimate objects, and people had testified.

Lady's prayer request to Pastor Jerry Eze

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady urged Jerry to pray for people to get a flat tummy. She believes that she would get hers once he prays about it.

She looked forward to the day he would make such a prayer and promise to shout a powerful 'amen.' In her words:

"Dear Pastor Jerry, you prayed for inanimate objects, and there were so many testimonies. When are you going to pray for flat tummy, like "receive your flat tummy." Because that's the day I'm gonna get my flat tummy, nothing you wan tell me

"Please and please, I am waiting because that day the type of amen I will shout this belle don too worry me please. What God cannot do does not exist. Nobody should laugh in my comment section. I'm very very serious."

She hoped that the cleric would see her video, noting that she is serious about her request.

"I hope he sees this video because I am really serious, this belle no wan flat upon everything wey I don do 😩😩, please remember my case tomorrow, trust me to scream the loudest amen."

Pastor Jerry Eze: Lady's request stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's request below:

Meemarh🇳🇬 🇰🇪 🇹🇿 🇬🇧 said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Omo I burst laugh . No woery God go give pastor Jerry utterance soon . But this s so funny."

Her Excellency 💍💕 said:

"Hope you tag him we plenty wey need this flat tummy."

vivian said:

"Omo I dey use my hand write am as prayer point, say make El ROI give me flat tummy, because it's not funny anymore. and I know he will definitely grant it unto me by making my stomach totally flat, from my mouth to God's ears."

Dindu😇 said:

"You wan put our papa for talk 😂💔make we accept our belle like that ooh."

GLUELESS WIG BOSS IN BENIN said:

"Ahhhhh 😂😂 pastor Jerry when dey gym you think it’s a joke ? 😂😂😂 Abi mummy Eno when dey gym you also think it’s a joke Oya oh."

Sheyi said:

"He prayed for we that started single and wants to end this year single 😂😂😂😂😂I shouted ewoooo amen o."

𖤐 𝑶𝒎𝒂 𖤐☘️ said:

"Omoh was so shocked truly there's nothing God can't do."

Riri Multibuy said:

"Even pray for clean and clear skin without skincare."

Blogger's plan to visit Pastor Jerry's church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a blogger had opened up about his plan to visit Pastor Jerry Eze's church on a Sunday.

The blogger, who described Jerry as his streaming and content creation mentor, said he had visited some of the pastor's branches and loves the way he runs 'the business.' He said one wouldn't know that Jerry is money-conscious with the way he cries and preaches during his daily live prayer broadcasts.

He labelled Jerry and his kind businessmen disguised as pastors, saying they wouldn't have been profiting if Nigeria were a working country. He hailed Jerry's emotional display during his livestream, particularly how he cries, which is something he wants to learn.

