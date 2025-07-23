After 15 years of marriage, a man reportedly found out he is not the biological father of his five children

A lady shared the heartbreaking story on social media, decrying the increase in the rate of paternity fraud

She encouraged people to do DNA tests on their children to avoid having their sad stories online like this

A man got a rude awakening as he reportedly discovered his five children are not his.

A lady, @BlessedGirl001, went public with the man's painful story and lamented that paternity fraud is on the increase.

@BlessedGirl001 noted that the man had been married for 15 years before finding out the truth. She challenged people to carry out DNA tests on their children so they don't end up like the man.

She wrote:

"A man just found out he's not the biological father of his 5 children. This fraud is getting too much. 15yrs of marriage you realized your children are not yours.

"H@te me or not, if you like don't do a DNA test. I'll read your story online."

View the tweet below:

Outrage trail the DNA result story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's story below:

@innershift05 said:

"If betrayal had a face, it would smile at you for 15 years.

"This is beyond heartbreak, it’s identity theft.

"Men, protect yourselves. Love with wisdom, not blindness."

@dksn_fx said:

"If that man nor kpai that woman, God sef go vex for ham. This is so heartbreaking. It's better to kpia her and spend the rest of your life in prison than be alive with such betrayal and do nothing about it.

"Women should know there are consequences for every action they make."

@TemitopeOJT said:

"I don't understand o.

"Shey none of the children resembles him ni?

"Didn't anyone in his family mention that, "Wow. This child looks so much like you!"?"

@primepmp said:

"This is sad, so sad.

"There should be a mandatory DNA before a new born leaves the hospital, I think it has to be a law."

@ufi_uzono said:

"DNA test is pretty expensive. Most of the times, these frauds are discovered when an embassy requires it, to be sure that a child is not being trafficked."

@SeniorWayz said:

"Before I name my Pikin I go confirm first oo. Cause where I come from love no blind ooo na deaf e deaf💀."

@RodneyAhenkan_ said:

"He’s part of the few that eventually find out. The majority of men are fathering a child that’s not theirs, and will never know.

"But 'men cheat more'."

@Dasilverneals said:

"A medical practitioner offered to conduct free DNA test around LEKKI area...guess who called him with threats to his life? Married women in that area till the free DNA test was shut down."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man battled for his life in the hospital after DNA test result showed he is not the biological father of his three children.

Reasons behind paternity fraud in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an expert had listed possible reasons behind paternity fraud in Nigeria.

While many point to infidelity as the primary cause of paternity discrepancies, psychologists say it is far more complex than that.

Speaking on the issue, mental health experts Dr. Samuel Olatoye and Dr. Juliet Ottoh have highlighted a range of factors, from genetic testing errors to baby exchanges, that could explain these discrepancies.

