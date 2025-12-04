A Nigerian mum narrated how a man wearing a black mask was seen inside her children’s school in the early morning

A Nigerian woman lamented as she narrated how a masked man was found inside her children’s school compound.

She shared how the man was discovered by pupils who came to school in the early morning.

Mother Shares How Masked Man Was Found In Children’s School Compound: “Early This Morning”

In a TikTok video by @mhiz.vicks, the woman expressed her shock as she wondered how he was able to get into the compound.

She captioned the video:

“A masked man entered my kids’ school. He was wearing black shirt and trouser, and putting on a mask. He was discovered by the pupils who came earlier to school.

“Thanks God the school is along the road so the kids were able to call for help. I am still shocked about how he was able to get into the school compound. Cos I wonder why someone would gain access into a school compound early in the morning and started waiting for the first set of kids.”

Giving an update, she mentioned that the man was arrested and in a police station.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as masked man enters children’s school

@Toria said;

"Please parents and teachers should be careful especially this Christmas party time please."

@Mrs sho said:

"Our children are protected, every child will go to school safe and come back, none will be missing. In Jesus name.. Parents let's endeavour to always anoint our children before stepping out."

@Agbaka Gift said:

"This is a security awareness news, you should at least mention the state so that people around that area can be more alert and careful . You mustn’t mention the name of the school but at least, tell us the area. If you’re not ready to truly create an awareness, then the post is not useful."

@Amaka David said:

"abeg where your children school dey make I no if it's close to my kids school biko, I no born plenty."

@Iam_Chidinma said:

"If I was a school owner, I will tell end all school activities till next year. Country is not smiling now."

@kesh_kitchen1 said:

"If Ona children no go school this December wetin go happen? Ona get mind o. If I had kids Dey won’t go to school till next year."

@userpretty patience said:

"Yeah i was so scared because we got a message on the school parents platform that there are planning to attack the school na once fear catch me."

