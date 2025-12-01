A Nigerian woman got many people talking online after a video showed what she did for her husband when she saw him at a bus stop

She moved close to him and presented him with several packages, which he opened as people gathered around him

Many people flooded the comment section to praise gesture for her husband after watching the video

A Nigerian wife turned a bus stop into a concert as she visited her husband with gifts to celebrate his birthday.

The video showing the beautiful moment has gone viral on social media, with many people appreciating her for celebrating her husband in a special and thoughtful manner.

Wife surprises husband at bus stop with gifts and live band on his birthday.

Source: TikTok

Wife surprises husband at bus stop

In a TikTok video by @brightmomentevent7 showed a lady walking towards a man at the bus stop, holding a gift in her hand.

The video's description read:

"Wifey went to surprise her hubby at the bus stop.

"Love is indeed beautiful"

The wife walked to where her husband was seated, holding a present in her hand.

As she approached him, she placed the package in his hand and gave him a photo frame containing his picture.

The husband's mood lit up after he realised what was happening, and soon, people began to spray him money and bought him gifts to mark his birthday.

Nigerian wife invites live band to bus stop to serenade her husband on his birthday.

Source: TikTok

At the end of the video, the wife and husband took photos together, showing the several gifts he received on his birthday, which was celebrated at the bus stop by his wife with a live band.

People who saw the video reacted in the comment section, praising the wife for taking such a step to celebrate the birthday of her beloved husband.

Reactions as wife surprises husband on birthday

Watch the video below:

Wife surprises husband with birthday celebration

