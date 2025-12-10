A young lady has shared an emotional video recounting the last words of a male patient who died under her care

According to the nurse, the patient, who was on the verge of losing his life, asked her to call his wife so he could tell her his ATM PIN

Emotional reactions followed the video on TikTok as social media users shared their similar experiences

A young lady got people emotional after sharing a patient's final moments during her nursing shift.

She recounted how a man under her supervision and already losing his life, struggled to communicate a final request to her.

Dying man requests to disclose his personal bank details to his wife.

Dying man requests to tell wife ATM pin

While in his fragile state, the dying patient expressed urgent desire to pass along an important message to his wife.

In the post shared by the nurse known as @tylorina1 on TikTok, she shared how the patient, aware that his health was failing rapidly, became focused on ensuring that his wife received essential information before he drew his last breath.

According to her, he asked her to reach out to his wife because he wished to pass along the details of his bank card before it was too late.

She explained that despite his struggle to speak, he remained intent on making sure his partner would be able to access the account he left behind.

Nurse shares her experience with a dying patient who requested to give his ATM details to his wife.

She captioned the post:

"Nurse to nurse: A dying patient once said: Me: Please call me wife let me tell her my ATM pin."

Reactions trail last request of male patient

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Akila said:

"Pls nurse akila help me tell my husband that his not the father of our second born till now I nva tell the man."

@Pretty Rose said:

"Am not a nurse but my dad said I want to talk to my son please call your brother ohh. I can’t stop crying this morning lord please have mercy on me and my remaining family."

@ndebelehun said:

"He asked me if he is dying and I said no and he said lemme confirm with the senior and the senior said no then he asked for water after drinking he slept forever."

@VERANDA NATURALS added:

"Few days before I lost my immediate senior brother, I was taking care of him alone because my mom is aged, he held the gown I was putting on and said OCHANYA thank you for all you have been doing for me, God will bless you for me and he went ahead to ask me of the relationship I was in that how far hope it is going well I said yes, I didn’t know that was the last reasonable thing he was going to say to me, he died two days later. It is ten years already it’s still hurt like it happened yesterday."

See the post below:

