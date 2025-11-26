Kebbi: Man Who Saw Video of Released Students Points Out Something Unusual About Their Reactions
- Following the release of the Kebbi students who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits, a man shared his observations
- The students of Kebbi's Government Girls Secondary School, who were kidnapped last week by bandits, regained their freedom after days in captivity
- The man shared something unusual about the reactions of the students after their release from captivity
A Nigerian man has reacted to the video of the students who were released after their abduction at a secondary school in Kebbi
The students of Kebbi's Government Girls Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, had been kidnapped after an attack last week.
Following the release on November 25, 2025, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Imran Muhammad, shared a video of the freed girls.
He captioned the video:
“According to a source, a combined tactical team from the Office of the National Security Adviser successfully led a mission to rescue the abducted students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State.”
Kebbi: Lady compares video of released girls with freed Kwara worshippers’ clip, shares observations
Kebbi abduction: Man shares observations about video
Identified on X as @UnfilteredUnc_, the man shared what he noticed about the look of the girls in the video.
He questioned the details surrounding the rescue, and pointed out something unusual he noticed about the girls' reaction.
He said:
“I’m not disputing that the girls were abducted and recovered. But let’s be honest, the details coming out smell more like a ransom exchange than a tactical rescue. If this was truly a gun battle between security forces and terrorists, what happened to the terrorists?
“Did they just drop the girls, abandon their strategic advantage, and run away untouched? Where are the reports of neutralised or captured attackers, even a single one?
“Every real rescue operation involving armed confrontation leaves a clear footprint: casualties, arrests, injuries, or at the very least, signs of resistance. Here, nothing. Not even a vague acknowledgment of confrontation outcomes.
“And yet the girls appear unusually calm, steady, and composed within minutes of being rescued. That is not the typical reaction of children caught in crossfire or violent retrieval.”
Kebbi: Man who saw video of released students shares what he noticed about their faces, people react
See his post below:
Meanwhile, another Nigerian man, Opeyemi Timothy Oyeleke, has reacted to the news of the release of the students who were attacked at a secondary school in Kebbi.
The man shared what he noticed about Tinubu’s announcement of the release and questioned the president.
He demanded answers regarding the terms that were met to secure the release of the secondary school students.
Man questions government over Kwara worshippers' release
In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian man questioned the government over the release of the 38 Kwara worshippers who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits.
The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) members had been kidnapped by suspected bandits during a service in church on Tuesday, November 18, and were released after staying five days in captivity.
He asked three thought-provoking questions about how the 38 worshippers from Eruku town in Kwara state regained freedom, sparking reactions from netizens who came across the post.
