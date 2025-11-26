Following the release of the Kebbi students who had been kidnapped by suspected bandits, a man shared his observations

The students of Kebbi's Government Girls Secondary School, who were kidnapped last week by bandits, regained their freedom after days in captivity

The man shared something unusual about the reactions of the students after their release from captivity

A Nigerian man has reacted to the video of the students who were released after their abduction at a secondary school in Kebbi

The students of Kebbi's Government Girls Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, had been kidnapped after an attack last week.

Following the release on November 25, 2025, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Imran Muhammad, shared a video of the freed girls.

He captioned the video:

“According to a source, a combined tactical team from the Office of the National Security Adviser successfully led a mission to rescue the abducted students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State.”

Kebbi abduction: Man shares observations about video

Identified on X as @UnfilteredUnc_, the man shared what he noticed about the look of the girls in the video.

He questioned the details surrounding the rescue, and pointed out something unusual he noticed about the girls' reaction.

A man analyses the video of released Kebbi students.

He said:

“I’m not disputing that the girls were abducted and recovered. But let’s be honest, the details coming out smell more like a ransom exchange than a tactical rescue. If this was truly a gun battle between security forces and terrorists, what happened to the terrorists?

“Did they just drop the girls, abandon their strategic advantage, and run away untouched? Where are the reports of neutralised or captured attackers, even a single one?

“Every real rescue operation involving armed confrontation leaves a clear footprint: casualties, arrests, injuries, or at the very least, signs of resistance. Here, nothing. Not even a vague acknowledgment of confrontation outcomes.

“And yet the girls appear unusually calm, steady, and composed within minutes of being rescued. That is not the typical reaction of children caught in crossfire or violent retrieval.”

Meanwhile, another Nigerian man, Opeyemi Timothy Oyeleke, has reacted to the news of the release of the students who were attacked at a secondary school in Kebbi.

The man shared what he noticed about Tinubu’s announcement of the release and questioned the president.

He demanded answers regarding the terms that were met to secure the release of the secondary school students.

