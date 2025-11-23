A Nigerian woman who is a grandmother has gone viral on social media after she refused to open door for her grandson

According to the woman, her grandson did not identify himself well which was why she delayed to open the day

The funny video has gone viral with many people saying they liked how the old woman was security conscious

A Nigerian woman is trending on social media after people saw how she behaved when someone knocked at her door.

The woman impressed many people who said she was security conscious when she heard the knock.

In the video which was posted by @mentoto.pulenshi0, the woman was heard talking to her grandson who knocked at the door.

The man was unhappy that the grandma did not open the door fast but the woman insisted that he did not identify himself properly.

The old woman insisted she cannot just open her door for someone who did not not identify themselves.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as old woman refuses to open door

OSWARD OG CONCEPT said:

"One thing about grandma them no da insult you as grandchild na your papa or mama go receive the insult."

@princess$$ said:

"Aas long as iye refer the word straight to your papa instantly I no say na she born your mum, na everywhere ooo. They can never include their children."

@iamchefmay said:

"Nah only our mama mother will fit use play like this."

@lucy said:

"Naso my grandma still de do much love granny."

@ROLLOSIGNATURE said:

"Grandma was so beautiful when she was young. Even at her age she is still Pretty."

@vickydiamon said:

"Na delta woman be dis. Nothing anybody won tell me. Make I follow you cuz of ur grandma."

@Etimpeacekoko said:

"Lovely and sharp grandma, I wish I still have mine."

@Shobee said:

"You see that see that second line. ( i nor dey open am before I ask ) too real."

@bigmelody25 said:

"Grandma say body dey catch your papa. Why all grandma be like this?"

@TOM_TOM OF LAGOS said:

"Mama is security cautious. I love 😍 na why she live long."

@Bright said:

"One of the Reasons she's still alive. She knows when to Trust and when not to."

@Flawed 🥸 Human said:

"Fine and active mummy! See as she dey sweet me like sey na my mama."

