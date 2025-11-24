A young widow posted an emotional video of her little daughter asking questions about her late father

The three questions the little girl asked moved people to tears as the child innocently inquired about her father's death

Many reacted to the responses the widow gave to her daughter and shared their similar experiences

A young Nigerian widow posted a video of her little daughter asking about her late father.

In the video, the woman noted that these were the questions she got to answer most of the time.

In a video by @skylarblinks1234 on TikTok, the little girl was asking her mother about how her father died.

The video was captioned:

“Some questions I get to answer most times.”

In the video, the little girl asked why her daddy was buried and why he wasn’t taken to the hospital.

She also asked:

“Who kill my daddy?”

In the comments, the widow stated that her daughter was three months old when she lost her husband.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail emotional video of little girl

@Hairvendor&stylist inAkure/owo said:

"The fact dat she don’t know him but still miss him hmmm, she don Dey see other children getting fatherly love it really hurts."

@kingluma5 said:

"So brilliant, just imagine the mom told her someone killed her dad when she asked her mom who killed my dad, she will hate the person forever… may ur dad continue to rest in perfect peace of GOD. And almighty God will be with you and ur mom amen."

@Stella osas Iyamu said:

"so sorry my princess, the lord his your father now. daddy will be very proud of you. so smart baby girl, I feel your pain mommy. my were also answering this questions from my baby brother every time he remembered he have see his dad as he was growing up, because my dad died when my brother was just two weeks old. see me crying here. it well with you angel."

@Stylist>>>4aliving said:

"what killed ur Dad actually killed mine baby girl. I miss mine just like you missed urs."

@Cute Monkey said:

"As a father of three watching this tears drop from my eyes. May we not die young. For you young star you are going to be great and your daddy will be happy in heaven."

@Mykrosoft777 said:

"When my daughter called me after I haven’t seen her for a long time I almost cried when she said daddy where are u?? I miss u I want to come to ur house."

