A Nigerian woman shared an emotional video on TikTok narrating how she is yet to conceive and bear a child.

The woman's video is getting a lot of comments from social media users who are encouraging her to keep trusting God.

The lady said she is yet to conceive since she got married. Photo credit: TikTok/@chinenyenwa991.

In her post which she made on TikTok, the woman, Chinenyenwa said she got married when she was in her 20s.

Chinenyenwa said she might appear beautiful and strong but internally, she is going through a lot.

"Hmmm this life is indeed unpredictable, imagine me Chinenyenwa that got married in my 20 years is still looking for a child I might appear beautiful and strong in your eyes but this person you are seeing here is empty inside.. Don't mock a pain you have not endure God has the final say."

A lot of her followers took to the comment section to pray for her and told her to be strong.

Reactions as lady shares her struggles

@olivia chimeremma said:

"Chaii I use my belly as a point of contact u will take in as I do amen."

@Amanda said:

"Since you are in Lagos, try and see sis nkem adu at festac,if ur case is spiritual she will tell u....she prayed for me after going from one place to another,just one month and I got pregnant."

@chinellluxuryhair said:

"Who would ave thought that I chinelo who got married at 19yrs would become a widow at 28yrs with 3 children. Chineyenwa God is bringing u double of ur heart desire. u are carring ur children already. Amen."

@chrotex said:

"Dear lord please show mercy not just on this lady but everyone out there who desires to carry their own babies including myself. this got me so emotional."

@CHI D CHI said:

"I scrolled pass dis ur video last week and now m seeing it was about 2 pass but i was told to tell u dat by this time next year u will carry ur children."

@Tina 2024 said:

"This post make me crying, I'm awaiting mother too, God please remember us."

@Mama boys said:

"I saw your post and was crying my dear, it's well,I'm using my three boys as a point of contact,Yuh will carry your own babies soon."

Source: Legit.ng