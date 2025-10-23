A lady shared how she followed her brother’s wife to court to divorce him, which did not go well with her family

She mentioned how her brother and family members reacted after she supported her sister-in-law

Many reacted to her viral video and shared their similar experiences regarding marriage and divorce

A lady shared how she was solidly behind her sister-in-law during her divorce process.

She opened up about how her family reacted as she was against her brother but supported his wife instead.

In a video by @xiza_iza on TikTok, she showed herself and her sister-in-law inside the car.

She captioned the video:

“Life didn’t end when I followed my sister-in-law to go divorce my older brother. I have been with her all through the process and he and my family members want to die.How I followed my Sister-in-law to go divorce my older brother in court.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s support for sister-in-law

@Cakesandchops in portharcout said:

"Supported my sister in law all through her fight with my brother ladies guess what. They used me to settle non of them speak to me anymore. moral lesson no put mouth for married people matter."

@ZEAL said:

"My mum once advised my brother's girlfriend to focus on her education and find a better bf after."

@Tarilove20 said:

"What I did n dey nearly disown me for the family. I still do asoebi for her for her next wedding."

@Goddess of Tiktok said:

"I dey wait for my sister-in-law to remarry,I will sell family property to buy gift for that woman...if i perish ,I perish!"

@Faith Onu said:

"Me and my mother is with her too. My brother still de feel the pain. I can’t support what is bad. Cheating God forbid. She is now my sister even if they are no longer together. We sew clothes together."

@Paisely said:

"Life didn’t end when I packed my mother out of my father’s house because my dad was a toxic husband,my papa no want take catch me but I no send . My mom is happy now n looks even way better."

@FABRIC/WRAPPER AND GEORGE PLUG said:

"My brother wife na elejo ofo. If advice her to leave, she go tell my bro if them settle. So, no need make she dey use her self beg man dey go."

@princess Ansua said:

"U did Good. don’t feel Guilty. You did what is correct."

@Crystal jay said:

"sisterhood is proud of you."

