A Nigerian woman has released a video online showing the moment she presented her children to her village deity

The woman, a proud traditionalist, showed internet users how she communicates with her ancestors

She explained why she presented her children to the deity and took a swipe at Christians and Jesus

A Nigerian traditionalist, known as Nwa Ekwensu on TikTok, has shared a video capturing when she visited her village deity with her children.

According to the woman, she went to present her children to the deity and to also show gratitude.

"As a traditionalist and as a mother, there is no how I can go to the village without going to the village deity to appreciate them," she said.

In the video, she showed how she communicates with her deity, noting that traditionalists don't need to shout or make noise to communicate with their gods, unlike Christians.

She aimed a dig at Jesus Christ, saying her deity is not deaf and dumb like the God Christians worship.

The mum further disclosed that she took her children to her village deity to prevent them from seeking prayers from pastors or Jesus in the future.

"You see how we talk to our ancestors. We don't shout, we don't make noise, we don't kabash because they are not blind that they cannot see. They are not deaf and dumb like Jesus and God. So, they see, they know everything about us..." she said.

Deity: Netizens react to woman's action

darkness said:

"Your forefather would be proud 🥹🥹❤️❤️may our ancestors guide you mama."

lagos boy said:

"May the ancestors protect you and bless you.this is the type of woman I want to get married to."

O.C. Victor ❤️ said:

"Omo I'm so happy to see this ❤️❤️❤️we're coming back every day."

Samado135🇳🇬🇳🇬🇨🇾🇳🇬🇳🇬 said:

"U just got a follower now. Brought up a child d way he should go, so that when he grow up he will not depart from it. U are indeed an awaken mother. May the Chi of ur land grant ur wish."

maximillian okolie said:

"My type 😍🥰 I pray my ancestors bless me with a woman that believes in tradition."

Prettville said:

"My sister you for just worship your god without mentioning other God."

Chisquare Anison said:

"Thanks my darling for taking the right step by respectfully recognizing your ancestors, your traditions,your chi introducing your kids quite early to their culture and roots my sweetie I am very proud of you keep it up okay."

