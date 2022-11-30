On the occasion of her daughter's 5th birthday, a Nigerian woman led her kid to a river to mark the special day

At the river, the woman performed some rituals with some fetish items and afterwards shared the video online

Her action got netizens divided as some knocked her, while others praised the woman, saying it was the right thing to do

A Nigerian woman took her little daughter to a river to mark her 5th birthday in style.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the woman and the celebrant sported white attires as she performed rituals there.

She said she got the child from the water. Photo Credit: TikTok/@uchennatricia

She lit candles at a dry spot and had with her some fetish items, including incense. Her clip stirred mixed reactions.

Taking to the comment section, the woman explained that the water actually gave her the child. She said her child almost died after birth until she realised her real source.

"Until I took her somewhere &was told what to do, and I did, I as well went to water for her sake,my baby became okay automatically, life is mystery.

"I almost lost this girl after her birth, I never knew that she was a dada child,I was busy combing her hair and she was busy planning to go back,until."

Social media reactions

mark Anthony said:

"U re involving ur child on what she don't know . when she grows what will happen to her if she did not visit the place u introduce her into."

Igbokwe Rebecca Uzoamaka said:

"Ignorance is worse than Cancer.

"I pray God grace enables you and her to serve the only true Living God.

"Not somet."

user8542422686704 said:

"I wish I had an opportunity like this in my childhood I would have been much better and happy than now, she's very lucky by having such wonderful mum."

Lawgift12 said:

"I’m so passionate about all this Mami water stuff just wish I’m one of them.''

Eunice isi said:

"Nice one.

"Which i started my own on time like this. i for known where i dey."

donoliver23 said:

"See how you have started now to put stigma on innocent child..in class how class mate wil start avoiding her bc of this.."

Native doctor says all human come from water

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female native doctor had stated that all humans on earth have water origin.

In an interview with Legit TV, Amarachi clarified that she is not one of those native doctors who issue poison for people to be killed.

She also said she does not kill people at all. Her words:

"I'm a pure native doctor, so that is why I'm being addressed as "dibia nwanyi." The only female king that I know is the goddess of the river. The water goddess herself, the queen of the ocean. That is the only Eze Nwanyi that I recognise and I know. Every human being on earth has a water they come from. Some come from water, some come from land. Mostly a lot of people are from water."

