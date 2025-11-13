A woman has disclosed on Facebook that Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, the viral naval officer who clashed with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, was her husband's junior colleague

According to her, Yerima was her husband's junior during his time at the Nigerian Military School (NMS)

She noted that Yerima is just like his father, who she claims is retired, and shared details she knows about him

A woman, Jane Àríké Francis, has spoken about the personality of naval officer Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima and his father, whom she claims is retired.

Yerima became a viral sensation after he clashed with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

What woman said about Lieutenant Yerima's father

Jane commented on both men while reacting to a lady's post on Facebook, where she spoke about her personal experience with Yerima at the Navy screening in 2024.

According to Jane, Yerima was her husband's junior during their days at the Nigerian Military School (NMS), adding that he barely spoke, but when he did, his words were valuable.

She further said Yerima's dad has the same personality as his son, as he is a man of few words. Jane said Yerima's father's words also carry weight like his son's when he speaks.

Jane's comment read:

"You described him perfectly. He was my husband’s junior during their NMS days. He barely talks, but when he does, you can instantly tell how valuable he is. His retired dad is just the same a man of few words, but when he speaks, every word carries weight."

Wike-Yerima clash: Nigerians react to viral incident

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the clash between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and a naval officer, Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, below:

Omoregie Godspower said:

"I'm an officer, I have integrity." The officer was indirectly telling wịke that he doesn't have integrity. So that was why wịke was so ángry and began to insụlt him."

Ayorinde Adekusibe said:

"My happiness was that Wike told the guy to get out but the soldier man stood his ground like Olumo rock it was Wike himself that eventually get out…kudos to the guy for displaying maturity and rare bravery."

Baban Bilal said:

"Wike is a clever man when he realize the officer is getting hot and holding his AK47 tight he just turn and run."

Gemma Agammegwa said:

"According to the law, was he (the minister) suppose to engage the naval soldier from onset? What happened to his field agents?"

Amaka Victoria said:

"The soldier was like: I'm talking and a policeman is talking.

"The policeman was like: you may not value me here but I'm a king on the road."

Dalan Tansi said:

"This officer don get plenty spiritual wives and social media concubines ooh...

"Is he aware?

"Na so one SENATOR dey pursue me for dream today, as i shout officer YERIMA na so him disappear somebody shout POWER..

"Na this officer picture suppose dey for fearless energy drink ooh..."

Farmer familiar with viral naval officer speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a farmer who has known the viral naval officer since 2015 had shared more information about his personality.

In a Facebook post, the farmer hailed Yerima as a courageous officer. The farmer, who has known Yerima for a decade, described him as one of the most fearless cadets he knows.

He said Yerima is like a younger brother to him, adding that he is one of the most respected and brilliant officers loyal to his duties.

