A man has announced a decision he made following Naval Officer Lieutenant Yerima Ahmad's clash with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

Yerima became an internet sensation after he stood up to Wike over a disputed land, with many Nigerians commending his bravery and courageous

Drawing inspiration from Yerima's bold display, the man has said that he would not stop his son should he take a certain career decision

A Nigerian man, HunkleCeejay, has publicly shared a decision that he has taken after Lieutenant Yerima Ahmad's face-off with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Impressed by Yerima's bold actions, HunkleCeejay has declared his willingness to join the Nigerian military if called upon.

A man says he won't stop his son if he decides to join the Nigerian military in the future. Photo Credit: HunkleCeejay

HunkleCeejay also added that he would not stand in his young son's way if he decides to join the Nigerian military when he comes of age, particularly the Nigerian Navy.

He shared a picture of himself with his young son. His post on Facebook read:

"For the sake of Officer Yerima, I won’t mind to join the military if called upon and I won’t argue with my son “Affluence” if he decides to join the military too; especially “The prestigious Nigerian Navy”.

"You can call me “Officer Ceejay” — You are welcomed."

Lieutenant Yerima Ahmad earns the admiration of Nigerians for standing up to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. Photo Credit: A.M. Yerima

Wike-Yerima clash: Man's decision elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's decision below:

Ismail Umar said:

"Come fight Boko boys and bandits."

Sna Zzy said:

"This soldier aura too much he no even smile when he small."

Igwe Werner said:

"Nah only me and Yerima get integrity for Nigeria."

Omisakin Comfort Oluwaseun said:

"He fine, come still get brain, confidence, Steeze and composure. All for one man."

Felix Ukah said:

"Smile is better to be strong in mind than to be a tree that never have anything to offer... Lol."

Princess Esther Ezekiel said:

"Man pass man, God pass all. Power pass power, gun pass stick. Khaki pass agbada, boots pass sneakers. We are closely monitoring the situation from our comfort zones."

Chidera Destiny said:

"The only guy that make Wike see Promise Land but he no enter am."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman had shared certain things that people don't know about the father of Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, the naval officer who clashed with Wike.

Navy applicant shares encounter with Lieutenant Yerima

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Navy applicant, Splendor Emmanuel, had recounted her personal experience with Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, the naval officer who confronted Wike.

During the screening, Splendor noticed his immense professionalism and ruggedness, describing him as a 'very cracked and parkard officer.' Splendor, who runs a cleaning outfit, added that Yerima was a man of few words, but when he spoke, his words carried weight.

Whenever applicants made noise on the parade ground, Splendor noted that everyone went silent immediately when Yerima walked in. She recounted running side by side with the naval officer during the endurance running and recalled how she struggled to keep up with his pace.

