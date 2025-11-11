A farmer has reacted to the viral confrontation between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and a naval officer, Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima

According to the farmer, he has known Yerima since 2015 and can confidently say that he is one of the most fearless cadets he knows

Yerima's conduct during the face-off with Wike has earned him the admiration of many Nigerians, while others have criticised him

A farmer, known on Facebook as Jeffy Ochy Farms, has expressed delight about the conduct of naval officer Lt Ahmad Yerima, who stood up to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike earlier on Tuesday and stopped him from accessing a land at Gaduwa, Abuja.

Farmer Jeffy shared a picture he had taken with Yerima, whom he described as his guy.

A farmer commends Yerima's courage during the face-off with Wike. Photo Credit: Jeffy Ochy Farms

Source: Facebook

What farmer said about naval officer Yerima

In a Facebook post, Jeffy hailed Yerima as a courageous officer. The farmer, who has known Yerima for a decade, described him as one of the most fearless cadets he knows.

Jeffy said Yerima is like a younger brother to him, adding that he is one of the most respected and brilliant officers loyal to his duties.

He noted that Yerima cannot be intimidated by anyone, irrespective of influence or affluence in society.

Jeffy took pride in Yerima's conduct during the face-off with Wike and urged him to keep it up and never allow anyone to intimidate him. His post read:

"My distinguished most courageous officer. My guy well well!!

"I have known Yerima since 2015 and surely can confidently tell you that he's one of the most fearless cadets.

"Yerima is like a younger brother to me back then, one of the most respected and most brilliant officers who's loyal to his duty.

"Ahmad cannot be intimidated by nobody regardless of your influence and affluence in society.

"I'm so proud of you my dearest brother.. keep it up, no let any bæstards intimidate you."

A farmer throws his weight behind naval officer Yerima. Photo Credit: Jeffy Ochy Farms

Source: Facebook

Naval Officer Yerima: Farmer's post stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the farmer's post below:

Maestro Manji said:

"Once you blow, everybody go just dey claim relationship. Mek like cast you, you no go believe wetin people go do you."

Omale Ameh said:

"But na illegal duty him the do... Constitutionally, whoever send am outside barracks suppose give am documents . So because you be officer obeying orders, you go enter bank pack people monies?

"If him 3 star oga no get paper, no mata how wike bad , na hi. Correct pass the khaki boys In the eyes of the law. If wike fit kwak Fubara, e no de make noise for nothing..., na me no like wike pass o but, he's more correct here."

Munira Aliyu said:

"Abeg let him com n marry my daughter if him never marry."

Gladys Ebele Okafor said:

"I for say, he is over Brave.

"Soldier: You cannot shut me up sir.

"Lion: Get out( na lion later get out oooo).

"He thought it’s business as usual.

"He came to show his power and portray his intimidating character but met a different power.

"The soldier’s composure and being unperturbed by lion’s noise shows that he is working under authority that is above lion’s reach. He had stronger backing…

"Na this kind power matches lions arrogance."

Mac Odoma said:

"Bros make we look for wife from ika give am, dis officer make my day.

"God punish devil."

Monday Anuwe said:

"Mark it ,he will pay for it,we might be praising in him,but alas he has gone beyond his schedule, except under presidential instruction sha."

Wike: Barrister blasts military officer Yerima

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a barrister had explained why the viral military officer who stood up to Nyesom Wike is not a hero.

While many Nigerians are hailing the military officer as a hero for how he conducted himself, Barrister Isa thinks otherwise.

While other countries celebrate their armed forces for defending their territorial integrity, Isa expressed disappointment that Nigerians were making a hero of a military officer who was guarding his ex-boss' land.

Source: Legit.ng