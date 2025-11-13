A Nigerian youth has spoken out about the institution of marriage, saying it is something people should not venture into

In a viral video, he remarked that people still got married in this dispensation, knowing fully well it would fail

The man's remark about marriage sparked a debate on social media about the importance of tying the knot

A man, @maro.jeff, has warned people against getting married, saying it was not worth it.

According to the man, marriage is overrated and a bad investment for those who venture into it.

In a video posted on TikTok, the man expressed awe that people were still getting married in this age, knowing that it would fail.

He maintained that getting married is like making a bad investment of one's life. His statement partly read:

"So, people are still getting married. 2025, going to 2026, people are still getting married. You are in love today and you know fully well you will not be in love tomorrow, yet you still choose to get married.

"Marriage is 100 per cent guarantee for failure. You know it deep down, yet you are still getting married. Is it that you people don't know what to do with your life. You are making bad investment with your own life..."

Man's advice triggers mixed reactions

Samuella🩸 said:

"Man wey no marry is likely to be more miserable Dan a woman dat was not chooses by a man."

THE HANDS OF GOD.said:

"Don't condem people getting married please everyone has a choice ooo."

matty said:

"My church they always ask singles to stand up for prayer and I hate it, I don't stand up even though they know im not married."

Narry said:

"My brother do what works for you!.. our ancestors get married and they live happily. ( just marry right and that’s all)."

Senanu said:

"I made that decision since i was 10yrs old i was afraid of marriage since childhood 🤣🤣🤣🤣 now am 33 am still scared."

OFFICIALS said:

"Marriage favours women only so as a man don't think of getting married."

Hack Smile said:

"But guys, will we remain young forever? if you grow old, your cousins and relatives will all be gone, but family is there to stay. imagine being old seeing your sons and daughters taking care of you. There are gaps money cannot fill."

