A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University has disclosed that he was in the same faculty as Naval Officer Lt Ahmad Yerima, who clashed with the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

According to him, Yerima was born and raised in Kaduna and was a student in the Faculty of Social Sciences in 2011

The man went on to share certain things people don't know about Yerima, whose bold display in front of Wike has made him the toast of many Nigerians

Aliyu Jalal, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has reacted to the face-off between Naval Officer Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima and the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who was prevented from accessing a property on Tuesday, November 11, in Gaduwa, Abuja.

Aliyu disclosed that Yerima also attended the same university as he did and was fondly called 'MD' back then.

Yerima: Ex-university colleague shares unheard things

Aliyu said Yerima was born and raised in Kaduna and was admitted into the Faculty of Social Sciences in 2011, the same year he also gained admission.

He added that Yerima used to be tall and lanky and had a way with girls. He noted that Yerima was studying Mass Communication before he left for the Nigerian Defence Academy.

On Yerima's clash with Wike, Aliyu hailed him for demonstrating discipline, bravery, and righteous fearlessness expected of a true soldier, regardless of whose interest he was safeguarding.

Aliyu's Facebook post read:

"We called him MD back in ABU. Born and raised in Kaduna. We got admitted into the Faculty of Social Sciences the same year — 2011. He used to be tall and lanky. Had a way with girls. He started Mass Communication before going to NDA.

"Regardless of whose interest he was safeguarding, he demonstrated the discipline, bravery, and righteous fearlessness expected of a true soldier.

"Respect."

Yerima: ABU graduate's comment elicits reactions

Monday Isah Chonoko said:

"Absolute decorum! Absolute discipline!

"But staunch boldness, audacity and confidence from the officer!

"Power don jam power today."

Herleepher Kafin Hausa said:

"Wike thought he could always have his way with his unruly behavior, but a young naval officer has taught him that he cannot always have his way and neither does he have the monopoly of intimidating others. God bless this young officer for standing tall and maintaining professionalism despite the provocation."

Ikhide R Ikheloa said:

"Why is the military guarding private property? And why is a minister doing staff work? Nigeria is so confusing!"

Ibrahim Ibrahim Almustapha said:

"What he did is quite commendable. I don't even know him personally, but I'm really happy and proud of him. He's truly a soldier."

Usman Suyudi Mahmud said:

"Wike said you’re fool, yerima replied: I’m not a fool, i thought wike would asked: then who is a fool among."

Abdool Habeeb said:

"He’s indeed a great young man filled with potentials and bravery, he refuse to be oppress by a so called civilian power drunk minister who think and feels he can misbehave anywhere without knowing there’re boundaries he dare not cross or else he will be subjected to all level of humiliation. God bless the young man I’m proud of him."

Wike: Farmer speaks on naval officer's character

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a farmer who has known the viral naval officer who clashed with Wike for about 10 years had described his personality and character.

In a Facebook post, the farmer hailed Yerima as a courageous officer. The farmer, who has known Yerima for a decade, described him as one of the most fearless cadets he knows.

He said that Yerima is like a younger brother to him, adding that he is one of the most respected and brilliant officers loyal to his duties.

