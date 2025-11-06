A Nigerian woman who had a C-section has publicly recounted a dark moment in her estranged marriage

She said that when she was to go for the operation, her husband directed her to transfer all the money in her account into his

As if that was not enough, she disclosed a terrible and painful question he also asked her after she survived the surgery

A woman, @abeokuta_luxury, has broken hearts as she narrated something terrible her estranged husband did to her.

She urged people never to compare their marriage to hers.

According to the woman, her husband once asked her to transfer all the money in her account on the day she would undergo a C-section, citing the probability of her survival of the procedure.

She further recounted her husband's question after she survived the surgery. She said he asked her why she survived it. She shared her sad marital experience on TikTok.

"Don't compare my own marriage with yours.

"The day I was going for CS my husband told me to send all the money in my account to him cuz what is the assurance that I will survive labour room and immediately I opened my eyes from the operation room and he was called in to see me, the first thing he said was "why did you survive it?"

In the comment section, she disclosed that she has left her estranged husband but was still in the same town as he is.

She said she is praying for help to relocate to a different town with her child.

"Guys I left but still in the same town 💔but praying for help so I can relocate to different town with my child 🥺I’m helpless and dying."

Woman's sad experience breaks hearts

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's experience below:

Abdulwasiu🤍 said:

"Ah😳 Abi wereey ni oko yin keh……Which kind man e be? Eh God Abeg oh……..don’t turn me to beast."

Lewahairpire of Abk✅ said:

"If no be say me self na mother I for talk say ur husband will never know peace for the rest of his life🥺cause na Oloribuku him be."

update_kay said

"Am sorry to say if u did send the money to him, u re mad then if after the cs u are still in the marriage u are mad again. If u are not God bless u for been so strong."

morenikeji_780 said:

"Men!!!!Ehn 🥺🥺🥺.i had an appointment for a surgery wish I think I won’t survive it that very day baba don dey book olosho still dey negotiate with her.and he couldn’t pay a dime for my treatment 🥺.i sha don know my place now🥺🥺 that gender."

HAIRCARE/LIQUIDSOAPINUGHELLI said:

"God if I am about to make the mistake of ending up with my enemy send confusion on every thing concerning that union."

Suzzy😊❤️ said:

"You want to tell me there was no signssssss???? Or you just wanted to see the wonders? Cause Omo."

BOLUWATIFE🫢💕 said:

"God please don’t let me choose a wrong partner when I’m about to settle down in Jesus name."

