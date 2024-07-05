A Nigerian husband has been praised on social media for following his pregnant wife to exercise her body

A video showed him running around the hospital with his pregnant wife and one of the nurses at the hospital

Social media users who watched the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud the man's kind gesture

In a heartwarming display of love and support, a Nigerian husband went above and beyond to help his pregnant wife during her labour.

A viral video of the husband joining his wife to run around the hospital to enhance her delivery process melted hearts online.

Husband shows support for pregnant wife

In a video shared by @samuelokechukwu132 on TikTok, the expectant father was seen following his wife and nurse as they ran around the hospital compound.

The heartwarming sight caught the attention of netizens who couldn't help but admire the husband's love and support for his wife.

The nurse was also seen holding a bag of drip while running around with the pregnant woman, smiling.

Reactions as kind husband supports pregnant wife

The TikTok video melted hearts online, and netizens couldn't stop applauding the kind husband.

@Tina Omo said:

"If my husband nor follow me run like this ehh. I nor go born the pikin."

@Adwoa Akyɛdeɛ Chelsea stated:

"When I was in labour instead of my husband to give me courage he was rather crying like a baby."

@Bene Broohm said:

"See the husband he is even tired more than the pregnant wife."

@gladysrussel said:

"The husband reach to win award. See him gladly bearing labour matters with his wife. Some men will be in beer parlour."

@mary_mimi15 said:

"Wow he has done well because some men will send they wife's and go back home to sleep so God bless him for being there for the woman."

@obylink said:

"That labor never start my love is still preparing to come because to laugh na another thing oooh God is our strength."

@PIKITO661 said:

"Lets forget the cruise the husband is catching but mere having him around has to be the best morale support."

@Mary931 added:

"If my husband no run with me like this on that day I no go push."

