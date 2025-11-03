The veteran Yoruba actress was seen dancing joyfully just months after losing her only child

Peju Ogunmola revealed that her son would have wanted her to return to doing what she loves

Fans praised her strength and resilience, calling her an “inspiration in grief

After two months of unimaginable grief, Nollywood actress Peju Ogunmola is slowly finding her way back to light.

In a heartwarming video shared on her Instagram page, the veteran actress was seen stepping out of her home, smiling and dancing with her household in an atmosphere filled with laughter and positive energy.

Her post, captioned:

“This is my finally out of the house face 😀. Starting the month on the move. Hello, outside world ❤️,” quickly resonated with many of her fans who have been worried about her emotional wellbeing.

For those who have followed her story, this moment wasn’t just about a dance; it was a quiet symbol of healing.

Back in September, Peju Ogunmola lost her only child, Ayomikun, a tragedy that shook the entertainment industry.

When she finally returned to social media on November 1st, her tone was reflective yet courageous.

She admitted that the past few months had been “deeply heavy,” expressing profound gratitude to fans, colleagues, and friends who stood by her during her lowest moments.

She wrote:

“I rose again not because the pain is over. I had to return to work because my son would want me to.”

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Peju Ogunmola's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@vicky_skincare:

"Omo! I celebrate this woman's strength 💪 she's indeed a very woman. More respect to her"

@27flamezz_ns:

"Lord grant her more strength and joy with the people and things she sees around her"

@sexy_one_leg_lady1:

"I am so glad that she can move on. Please, Nigerians, let's never troll this woman no matter 😍😍. She really did a great job moving on"

@ricardoprinzz:

"This is not easy ooo. She is just trying to be strong ni ooo. May God heal her brokenhearted."

its_modiva:

"May God keep giving you all the strength u need in this trying time ma. May he surround u with good people that will take u as their own mother.. Ina omo Olorun jowo mafijowa.. We love u ma.."

@usman_collection023:

"Deep down she’s sad I pray she won’t receive any bad news again and pray she live life"

