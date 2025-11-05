BBNaija’s Imisi has granted an interview where she spoke about her love life and how she lost someone before going on the show

In the interview, she mentioned that she has other talents apart from acting, including singing, and promised to release a song soon

However, fans were skeptical about her statement, many questioned whether she truly lost the person or if she got rid of the person

Big Brother Naija season ten winner, Opeyemi Imisi Ayanwale, has granted an interview about her life before the reality show.

In a post making the rounds online, the former housemate revealed that she lost her child just before she went for the Big Brother Naija audition.

Fans react to what BBNaija’s Imisi said aboutr her life. Photo credit@officialimisi

Source: Instagram

According to her, her child passed away just one month before she attended the audition, and she described the loss as overwhelming.a

BBNaija’s Imisi speaks about her relationship and talents

Imisi Ayanwale also shared insights into her relationship, stating that she is "not very single."

BBNaija’s Imisi trends after interview. Photo credit@officialimisi

Source: Instagram

She further opened up about her talents, mentioning that she is not just skilled in acting but also has other interests she plans to pursue.

The reality show winner revealed that she can sing and will be releasing a music project in the near future.

After leaving the reality show as the winner, Imisi went on a media tour and granted interviews with various media outlets.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Imisi's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by Imisi. Many didn believe what she said, they recalled what she told Isabella while on the show. They stated that she got rid of a pregnancy. Here are comment below:

@mitchel_cilia stated:

"She told Isabella in the house that she removed the pregnancy and was still healing and depressed due to break up with her boyfriend I don't know what to believe but e no really concern me."

@vivianwilliams334 stated:

"She lost her child like she gave birth and lost the baby or she removed the pregnancy ?"

@tomi_porsche commented:

"omo this babe is resilient imagine going through this and she never mentioned it,upon all she still gave us a show,wow! may the lord comfort her and bless her with beautiful babies."

@diaryofamillegenzmom reacted:

"The show is over, Imisi darling don't let them use your truth against you."

@ uchemaduagwu wrote:

"That's why you are destined for greatness."

@mhz_mo_koncepts shared:

"Social media isn't a safe place, you don't divulge anything about you here, best thing...see a therapist or counselor if you need to let things out."

BBN winner, Imisi suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage

Legit.ng had reported that Imisi was seen struggling with her clothes after she was called on stage as the winner of the reality show.

In a viral video, as Imisi turned her back to the audience who came to witness the live show, her zipper was almost down.

Many were stunned after seeing what happend to Imisi's cloth on stage.

Source: Legit.ng