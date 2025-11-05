A man found an old Facebook post from 2020 where Regina Daniels said nice things about her husband, Ned Nwoko

He noticed that in recent times, Regina Daniels has spoken differently about her husband and their marriage

The man shared the old post of what the actress said online to show that the internet remembers everything

A Nigerian man has exposed a big statement made by popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels about her husband in an old Facebook post she made in October 2020.

He made the post amid the ongoing drama between the actress and her husband, as they have continued to speak about each other on social media.

Man shares Regina Daniels’ 2020 statement

Regina Daniels had claimed she was maltreated in her matrimonial home, a claim that wasn’t backed by evidence from the actress.

Amid the back-and-forth, a Nigerian man has highlighted a statement Regina Daniels made in 2020 about her husband, Ned Nwoko.

According to a post by the individual @drpenking on a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned that Regina Daniels had spoken positively about her husband.

In the post he shared, he emphasized that the Internet never forgets, using Regina Daniels’ 2020 statement as an example of its lasting power.

He wrote:

"This is why I love the internet. The internet never forgets. Regina Daniels called Ned Nwoko an angel sent from heaven in 2020. What changed? How did an angel suddenly lose his wings?"

In the post, Regina Daniels had called her husband an angel, and the man claimed that by 2025, she referred to her husband differently.

After the post was shared online, many individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Regina Daniels' old post trends

@Glavarni said:

"Angels are also sent from heaven to correct us when we go wayward. Like in the case Sodom and Gomorrah. @Prince_NedNwoko is an angel from the department of corrections in heaven. An angel of fire. Angel, keep up the good work. More petrol to your fire. I salute sir.."

@Ayindeola_1 wrote:

"Angel wing don comot so na evil if you watch Lucifer you go understand."

@Olajide1699589 added:

"She don chop apple in garden of Eden wey god put her and pa Ned."

@louisfego2 stressed:

"He started digging the wrong hole. Gwap gwap gwap gwap."

@AzimiCollins noted:

"How did you Lucifer suddenly become black and grew horns. Thought he was banished from heaven. And angels are presumed to be white."

@BBTORSO1 shared:

"This na Angel Gabriel na him God dey send go for War."

@visibleIQ_ said:

"she sef don grow wings no value angel wings again."

