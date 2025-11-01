Content creator Peller shared a recent experience about his relationship that quickly caught attention online

His revelation sparked a wave of reactions as many people discussed what he said and how it reflected their own experiences

A Nigerian man joined the conversation, giving his opinion shortly after the video surfaced on social media

A Nigerian man has reacted to the unexpected revelation made by popular content creator Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, widely known as Peller, about his girlfriend, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, known as Jarvis.

The reaction from the man comes hours after Peller made a statement about his girlfriend, stating that she has changed and explaining the things he has recently noticed about her.

Peller’s emotional statement about his girlfriend gets people talking. Photo source: Instagram/Peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller opens up about his relationship

The content creator spoke about traveling with his girlfriend and seeing how she had changed upon her return.

According to a post made available on his page, @AsakyGRN, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), the individual spoke about trust for women after Peller shared that he can no longer access Jarvis’s phone.

Peller made it clear that he used to know the password to Jarvis’s phone, but not anymore, as she has changed it multiple times and now uses different methods to unlock it.

His statement in the post read in part:

"I reach her house, she go cook for me, person wey I dey think say she go vex, she no vex go cook bring am. I come ask am say why do you cook? Since we don go Senegal, Jarvis don change password like 3 times, I swear to Almighty God, Jarvis face is on my phone. Doe Jarvis phone, my face no dey there again, the password she don change am."

He spoke further, sharing Jarvis’s response when he confronted her about the phone.

He continued:

"Day before yesterday, I wan check her phone I wan check something i com see say this one don change password again. The place wey we pass open the other one con different, I com say why are you changing passwords like this. she says een, it's my privacy."

Peller opens up about challenges with his girlfriend. Photo source: Instagram/Peller089

Source: Instagram

Seeing Peller’s outburst, a man identified as @AsakyGRN on X took to his page to share his thoughts.

He wrote:

"He go cry last last. You go dey trust woman."

Many people who came across Peller’s post flooded the comment section to share their thoughts about what he said.

Reactions as Peller opens up about Jarvis

@Captainjossy added:

"When your partner changes their password and after you ask why they respond with “it’s my privacy” despite you both previously consenting to share device passwords, take note and be cautious with that person."

@KingMevix wrote:

"OMO na to block you o. I think say my algorithm don pass this Pele wahala."

@CreativeGrams06 noted:

"When we tell this guy say him be client him no gree believe."

@Ayomzy000 stressed:

"People don’t see it from d aspect Jarvis no open up to peller cause he talks too much as a Man changing her password doesn’t mean she’s cheating just that she no want peller to know something’s going on in her life cause peller talks anyhow whenever he has camera in front of him."

@Holic_ay1 added:

"Na small small you go learn you go Dey trust eve you go chop apple soon."

@TTiwa147 wrote:

"Peller you need a big slap both of you are young but at least you are seeing different signs still u dey do like mugun."

@AkinniyiAyomid4 stressed:

"Woman?? which one is, it’s my privacy inside relationship?? Am I the only one who hate hearing that??"

@boihayce noted:

"But as a man Wetin you dey find for your woman phone?"

@BigMillz19 shared:

"Peller make BP no kill u oo !!! U go wey woman phone Dey wan operate am."

@frederickstolu said:

"Why is he coming online to rant about all these? This guy doesn't have someone that can talk to him? If you want to leave the lady, leave her. You don't own her and trust me you can get a better lady, you have the money. And btw, relationship shouldn't be in your plan now."

Watch the video below:

In a similar report, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man went viral after sharing his direct messages with Jarvis.

Jarvis shares scary moment with boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian content creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, widely known as Jarvis, shared a frightening experience involving her boyfriend, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly called Peller.

In a viral video making waves on social media, Jarvis revealed that during a recent argument, Peller almost became physically aggressive, forcing her to leave the room for her own safety. She recounted how she feared for her life, saying she had to alert a friend to stay vigilant in case anything escalated.

Source: Legit.ng