The UK government has published the official cost of a Temporary Work – Creative Worker visa for Nigerian applicants

The listed fee covers both the main applicant and any dependants applying under the same visa category

Nigerians can verify the exact amount on the UK government's official website

The United Kingdom has publicly stated how much Nigerians will pay to apply for a Temporary Work – Creative Worker visa, with the figure now confirmed on the official UK government website.

According to the published information, a Nigerian applying for this specific visa category will pay $476, which is equivalent to approximately N649,368. This fee applies to the main applicant and covers any dependants who are applying alongside them under the same visa type.

UK reveals amount Nigerian applicants will pay for temporary work creative worker visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/Connect Images

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What the UK creative worker visa costs

The UK government's website lists fees for a range of visa categories, but the Temporary Work – Creative Worker visa carries a combined cost of $476 (N649,368) for a principal applicant and their dependants.

This visa category is designed for individuals travelling to the UK to carry out creative work temporarily, such as performers, artists, and others working in the creative sector.

Where Nigerians can confirm the fee

The exact figure is available directly on the UK government's website, where applicants can review costs across different visa types before beginning their application.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to check the site for any updates to the fee structure before submitting their paperwork, as visa costs can be subject to revision.

UK publishes cost of student visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government updated its student visa fees for Nigerians and other international applicants.

The government also listed other mandatory costs, including the Immigration Health Surcharge and TB test, that applicants must budget for before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng