A counsellor shared with the public his wife's final words to their daughter before she passed away

According to the widower, his deceased wife's last statement to their daughter really broke his heart

Her final words sent social media users into a frenzy, with many others recounting the last words of their deceased loved ones

A counsellor named Francis Pinwilliams has triggered emotional reactions after sharing his late wife's last words to their daughter before her demise.

He posted it on TikTok, noting that it really shattered his heart.

A man discloses his late wife's last words online. Photo Credit: @counsellor_pinwilliams

Source: TikTok

Wife's last words to daughter

According to the counsellor, his late wife told their daughter that he would take good care of her.

She also told her daughter that when she gets older, she would, in turn, care for her father. The man wrote:

"My dying wife said to my daughter:😭 "Daddy will take good care of you so that when you grow, you also take care of him. 🪦😢💔". It really broke my heart."

A man shares his late wife's heartbreaking last words, igniting reactions online. Photo Credit: @counsellor_pinwilliams

Source: TikTok

See the man's post below:

Wife's last words elicit emotional reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

essyshiko said:

"l last my son two years ago he was 34 years it is always new to me and my dad and mum my loved ones a brother and a sister, let's keep on praying it is not easy,May Almighty God be with you always brother."

Mr prince🐐 said:

"My dying sister gave my mom her necklace and told her to go home and keep it, she will be good before my mom returns they already took my sister to mortuary. I will never forgive that hospital my only sis."

babywiser said:

"My father told me run as fast as you can call my sister for me I want to tell her something and when she came he told her please take care of my wife and kids and after 1 year the sister still die."

Beat💞 said:

"When I went to see my dying mum in the hospital, she was too weak to seat or speak but seeing me, I got the energy to seat and speak. " my daughter I know am dying any time from now but all I leave for you is God and Education. Always pray when you're in your pray and read so hard. The education and God will be your father and mother. It's now 21years but still recall her words and cry. I really miss you mum."

Asa Abidjan said:

" My late mum.said Adam cook this beans, when its done.you and your siblings should eat.am coming back now now.she went out and she didn't return alive."

Anthony Ifeanyi said:

"My late lovely wife .also ask me how many children u want to have i told her I want 3 children. she give birth for the third one .and passed away after 2 days of given birth. since Dan life is not easy with me."

Lizzy Chinatu said:

"Chai chai I'm deeply sorry, if I can survive my husband death for 16 yrs now , you and your daughter will survive and endure the pain ok."

anaweroanas said:

"Hmmm, my mum died in the year 2002. Before she died, she told me to take proper care of my younger brother. I was just 13years by then."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared her late husband's last promise to her little daughter.

Woman discloses late husband's last words

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had gone public with her late husband's last words.

The woman shared how she reassured her husband about his health after visiting him at the hospital on that day.

She said her husband stretched his hands towards her, and she held him and told him that she had come with his clothes. As she reassured her husband, his doctor smiled, and her husband looked at her and said his final words.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng