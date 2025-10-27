Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy West, posted a screenshot of a police text inviting him over for alleged offenses

The alleged invitation was coming amid Regina Daniels’ ongoing clash with her husband, Ned Nwoko

Social media users speculated the move may be connected to Sammy’s defense of his sister

Regina Daniels’ brother, Samuel Daniels, popularly known as Sammy West, has shared a shocking message he allegedly received from the police.

In a screenshot posted on his Instagram story, the message claimed he was being invited for questioning over multiple offenses, including criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, theft, and cyberbullying.

Sammy, who appeared taken aback by the content of the message, wrote that he couldn’t believe the tone of the invitation, describing it as “wild.”

Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy West, posts a screenshot of a police text inviting him over for alleged offenses. Photos: @sirsamwest/IG.

The message, reportedly sent from an official contact, stated that he should appear for questioning or risk being declared wanted.

However, Sammy did not disclose which police unit sent the message or when he was expected to report.

The incident comes amid the ongoing marital dispute between actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Weeks ago, Nwoko accused Sammy and one of Regina’s friends of influencing her negatively and allegedly providing her with hard substances.

Since then, Sammy has consistently defended his sister online, often throwing subtle shades at Nwoko and his supporters.

Now, many social media users are speculating that the police message could be linked to the family feud, with some claiming it might be an attempt to “silence” him.

Fans react to Sammy West's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@sadeknowall:

"This is not how “police invites. However, Sammy must step back and exercise wisdom in addressing his sister and her husband's marital issues on social media."

@familytruth:

"The online in-laws cheering him on are completely uninformed about the true dynamics of the family situation in real life."

@crazylaughter:

“Grandpa won’t let them go easily… Polygamous men don’t marry for love, they marry for their egos and they won’t let you mess with that ego! Smh”

@moneyman:

“If your family is worth fighting for Bro fight with your last blood but if they have don’t care or never been there it doesn’t worth the stress. Love don turn oppressor.”

Fans speculate the police invitation move may be connected to Sammy’s defense of his sister. Photos: Sammy West, Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko.

