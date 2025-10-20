A female guest ended up at a wedding ceremony she wasn't invited to due to a mistake on her part

She was given a wedding invitation, but failed to check the date, causing her to attend a wrong wedding

Making the most of the situation, the female guest showed netizens how she had the time of her life at the unsuspecting couple's wedding

A lady, @spicegirl_sarah, has gone public with how she crashed a wedding.

According to the lady, she had been invited for a wedding and got to the venue thinking it was that day, only to realise that it was the following week.

A lady enjoys a couple's wedding, despite not being invited. Photo Credit: @spicegirl_sarah

Source: TikTok

She failed to check the IV, and this meant she ended up at a wrong wedding. In a bid to make the most of the situation, the lady blended in like a guest and had the time of her life.

She shared a video on TikTok showing how she enjoyed herself at the wedding.

...Even if I came to the wrong wedding, I should be able to eat, right?" she said while looking for plates to get food, as plates had finished.

Her experience thrilled internet users.

A lady crashes an unsuspecting couple's wedding. Photo Credit: @spicegirl_sarah

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lady's wedding experience sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's wedding experience below:

benevolence said:

"If I tell you how I have gone to weddings without knowing them , you go laugh Taya."

Mayowa Arafat said:

"Something similar happened to me but it was a call to bar party not wedding. But I discovered on my way, I just decided to check the date again on the invitation card."

EssyB said:

"It happened to me once for my friend's mother birthday. I went there a week before the event. I even wore the aso ebi n even paid for express sewing. omo, the event hall was empty. I didn't later go on the day of the event."

tianadidi said:

"I don’t know how this turned out to be a very nice content I won’t lie I enjoyed it 🤭😂 your hair and dress was a nice colour combination 👌 please post the actual wedding come next week."

Stephanie said:

"With this your story.. It’s now soo obvious that there is high possibility that there are parties that non invited guest are there."

FL💐 said:

"Na bcos say bouncers no dey 😅 or maybe they didn't have tags for their invitees if not ehn ..you won't be granted access to enter."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who attended a Nigerian wedding uninvited had displayed the rich meals she was served.

Woman crashes wedding with dance troup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had crashed a wedding with a dance group.

Narrating the story, a man, Victor Daniel said the woman in question happened to be her aunt. She said the woman came for the wedding, and she was not alone; she had invited a traditional dance group.

According to Victor, there were 32 other members in the dance group her aunt brought. Victor's post went viral and triggered reactions.

Source: Legit.ng