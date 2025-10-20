Guest Attends Wrong Wedding after Failing to Check Her IV, Crashes Occasion for Unknown Couple
- A female guest ended up at a wedding ceremony she wasn't invited to due to a mistake on her part
- She was given a wedding invitation, but failed to check the date, causing her to attend a wrong wedding
- Making the most of the situation, the female guest showed netizens how she had the time of her life at the unsuspecting couple's wedding
A lady, @spicegirl_sarah, has gone public with how she crashed a wedding.
According to the lady, she had been invited for a wedding and got to the venue thinking it was that day, only to realise that it was the following week.
She failed to check the IV, and this meant she ended up at a wrong wedding. In a bid to make the most of the situation, the lady blended in like a guest and had the time of her life.
She shared a video on TikTok showing how she enjoyed herself at the wedding.
...Even if I came to the wrong wedding, I should be able to eat, right?" she said while looking for plates to get food, as plates had finished.
Her experience thrilled internet users.
Watch her video below:
Lady's wedding experience sparks reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's wedding experience below:
benevolence said:
"If I tell you how I have gone to weddings without knowing them , you go laugh Taya."
Mayowa Arafat said:
"Something similar happened to me but it was a call to bar party not wedding. But I discovered on my way, I just decided to check the date again on the invitation card."
EssyB said:
"It happened to me once for my friend's mother birthday. I went there a week before the event. I even wore the aso ebi n even paid for express sewing. omo, the event hall was empty. I didn't later go on the day of the event."
tianadidi said:
"I don’t know how this turned out to be a very nice content I won’t lie I enjoyed it 🤭😂 your hair and dress was a nice colour combination 👌 please post the actual wedding come next week."
Stephanie said:
"With this your story.. It’s now soo obvious that there is high possibility that there are parties that non invited guest are there."
FL💐 said:
"Na bcos say bouncers no dey 😅 or maybe they didn't have tags for their invitees if not ehn ..you won't be granted access to enter."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who attended a Nigerian wedding uninvited had displayed the rich meals she was served.
Woman crashes wedding with dance troup
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had crashed a wedding with a dance group.
Narrating the story, a man, Victor Daniel said the woman in question happened to be her aunt. She said the woman came for the wedding, and she was not alone; she had invited a traditional dance group.
According to Victor, there were 32 other members in the dance group her aunt brought. Victor's post went viral and triggered reactions.
