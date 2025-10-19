A mother has cried out on social media, expressing disbelief after reading some messages sent to her 13-year-old son

A mother could not believe her eyes after discovering some messages sent to her 13-year-old son.

The mother took to the X platform to share her experience with others, drawing massive comments from netizens.

Mum shares messages sent to son

The baffled parent, identified as @missangeljames, recounted how she came across some concerning messages on her son's phone at night.

According to her, one particular message caught her attention, where someone referred to her son as "papi".

Surprised by what she had read, the mother claimed she fainted and upon regaining consciousness, her first instinct was to grab a glass of water.

As she began to process the content of the messages, she searched for her glasses to verify what she had read.

In her words:

"I read some messages on my son’s phone last night. Somebody’s daughter dey call my 13 year old son “papi”. I fainted and then woke up to drink water first. Omo! These teenagers. I handed him over to his father. Make he do the talk. I started looking for glasses I don’t wear just make sure I’m reading correctly."

Reactions as mum exposes messages sent to son

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Tope Shonubi said:

"Boys ehn. That’s how one has been talking to my son oo. I said David oo. I can’t forget the day I had the talk with him. He’s like mum omg. You’re so cringe. I said you’re almost 18 abeg o."

Sweetwine said:

"Let me even start with this, what is a 13 years old doing with a phone?If they want to do assignments, laptops can help. If there is no laptop mummy’s phone can help and after the assignment you take your phone back. It is well ooooo."

August Chris reacted:

"What is your 13yr old son doing on social media at the first place?"

Haryor reacted:

"My mum reporting her nephew to me that he said he has crush and she asking me what does crush really mean. I dan laugh tire."

Triple reacted:

"My friend 13yo son don get 1hf yo baby like this so. Worst say my friend no gree settle matter bcs anty Na 19yo."

Yashmannn said:

"13yrs olds don't have any business owning a mobile device with internet connections. See how you're laughing it off as though it's a flex, y'all are ruining these kids lives unconsciously. Let them be kids."

