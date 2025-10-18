Africa Digital Media Awards

Lawyer Finds Couple He Helped Divorce after 2 Years, Discovers They're Living Together
by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • A Nigerian barrister has shared what he found out after reconnecting with a couple he had helped get a divorce
  • Two years after helping them end their marriage, the lawyer said he found out they are now living together
  • He also shared another unexpected thing he found out about the couple, sparking reactions online

A legal practitioner named Victor said he was ashamed after seeing a couple he had helped dissolve their marriage in 2015.

Two years after the divorce, he unexpectedly found out that the couple are now living together.

Lawyer ashamed after finding couple he helped divorce living together
A lawyer says he found out a couple he assisted in ending their marriage are now living together. Photo Credit: @a_lawyer_called_victor
Source: TikTok

The barrister added that he learnt that they had a baby afterwards. He said he was ashamed because he helped the couple end their marriage.

The lawyer wrote on TikTok:

"I did a divorce case in 2015, and after two years I saw the two of them living together again.
"They even have a baby afterwards,

"I was a bit ashamed of myself when I saw them, having played a role in their dissolution."
Lawyer ashamed after finding couple he helped divorce living together
A lawyer encounters a couple he helped to divorce years ago. Photo Credit: @a_lawyer_called_victor
Source: TikTok

View the lawyer's post below:

Lawyer's story sparks mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's story below:

💥♥️💱💲💱💲CASH💲💱💲💱♥️💥 said:

"My friend, were you not paid, it's called job creation next time they consult you again. That's the game you don't make decisions."

October 31st ✂️✂️ said:

"Sorry dear don't blame yourself,you where only doing your job,but thank God dey are together now."

Lynncosy said:

"There must be one who wanted to be free from the names attached to legal papers."

keilahmwende4 said:

"The guy thought that you wanted to take the wife that's why they got back together to make you feel that way."

iCE. TV said:

"It's a sad reality in today's world some people's confusion can even confuse you, it happens a lot now."

beatrice make amanda said:

"When it comes to these cases please collect your money inadvance coz eeeeeee."

doctor said:

"No, u helped them find themselves, u helped them realize they needed each other."

APOSTLE JENNINGS SERMONS said:

"😂😂 You literally experienced "let no man put asunder."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lawyer had narrated why one cannot marry immediately after a divorce.

How couple can reconcile after divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had explained how a couple could reconcile after a court granted them a divorce.

According to the barrister, there is a window for possible reconciliation after a divorce is granted. She said couples can still reconcile with each other even after a court granted them a divorce. She said a court only grants a decree nisi during divorce and that it lasts for three months before it becomes effective.

A decree nisi is an order by a court of law stating the date on which a marriage will end unless a good reason not to grant a divorce is produced. She added that a divorced couple could still approach the court to discontinue the divorce during this period.

