A Nigerian barrister has shared what he found out after reconnecting with a couple he had helped get a divorce

Two years after helping them end their marriage, the lawyer said he found out they are now living together

He also shared another unexpected thing he found out about the couple, sparking reactions online

A legal practitioner named Victor said he was ashamed after seeing a couple he had helped dissolve their marriage in 2015.

Two years after the divorce, he unexpectedly found out that the couple are now living together.

The barrister added that he learnt that they had a baby afterwards. He said he was ashamed because he helped the couple end their marriage.

The lawyer wrote on TikTok:

"I did a divorce case in 2015, and after two years I saw the two of them living together again.

"They even have a baby afterwards,

"I was a bit ashamed of myself when I saw them, having played a role in their dissolution."

View the lawyer's post below:

Lawyer's story sparks mixed reactions

💥♥️💱💲💱💲CASH💲💱💲💱♥️💥 said:

"My friend, were you not paid, it's called job creation next time they consult you again. That's the game you don't make decisions."

October 31st ✂️✂️ said:

"Sorry dear don't blame yourself,you where only doing your job,but thank God dey are together now."

Lynncosy said:

"There must be one who wanted to be free from the names attached to legal papers."

keilahmwende4 said:

"The guy thought that you wanted to take the wife that's why they got back together to make you feel that way."

iCE. TV said:

"It's a sad reality in today's world some people's confusion can even confuse you, it happens a lot now."

beatrice make amanda said:

"When it comes to these cases please collect your money inadvance coz eeeeeee."

doctor said:

"No, u helped them find themselves, u helped them realize they needed each other."

APOSTLE JENNINGS SERMONS said:

"😂😂 You literally experienced "let no man put asunder."

How couple can reconcile after divorce

According to the barrister, there is a window for possible reconciliation after a divorce is granted. She said couples can still reconcile with each other even after a court granted them a divorce. She said a court only grants a decree nisi during divorce and that it lasts for three months before it becomes effective.

A decree nisi is an order by a court of law stating the date on which a marriage will end unless a good reason not to grant a divorce is produced. She added that a divorced couple could still approach the court to discontinue the divorce during this period.

