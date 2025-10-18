A Nigerian youth, 21, has become a viral sensation on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), thanks to his unusual name

While the name was inspired by a popular foreign footballer, it is not common to find people with the name in Nigeria

While noting that his mother did not actually approve of it, he said his father, who is a Manchester United fan, gave him the name

A 21-year-old Nigerian man, @DestinyOtumala, has attracted netizens' attention on X because of his name, which is not common in Nigeria.

He had shown netizens an image which contained his full name, and this sparked people's interest.

A man is trending online because of his name. Stock photo of man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: The best photo of all

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian man's unusual name

The image that @DestinyOtumala posted showed his full name is Destiny Otumala Ronaldo.

Destiny, a graduate, confirmed that Ronaldo is his legal name, given to him by his father, whom he described as a delusional Manchester United fan.

He wrote:

"Yes my legal name is Ronaldo My father is a very delusional man u fan So I'm done with school also I guess."

The Benue indigene further disclosed that his mother was not in support of the name, but his father insisted.

"Brooo my mum was actually against it ,but my papa no send 🤣🤣🤣🤣she even went to check the meaning of the name to make sure her child's name wouldn't mean something crazy."

His post suggests his father named him after former Red Devils player Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plys his trade with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

A man says his dad who was a Man United fan named him Ronaldo. Photo Credit: @DestinyOtumala

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Football fans react to man's unique name

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's name below:

@ShwagDr said:

"How old are you though?? If you done pass 20 years then no be ManUtd Ronaldo him name you after. Na Ronaldo De Lima o."

@AimThaMachine_ said:

"Lmaoit's crazy that you're a Liverpool fan, I mean I like it cos I am too. But I love Ronaldo more and your dad is delusional but he's not mad cos I understand him."

@Aiamnitrogen said:

"RonaldoOmo you no really dey act like your namesake ooHow come you come be Messi fan?Imagine meeting Messi and telling him your name is Ronaldo and you are a big fanAre you Igede by tribe Bro?"

@directedbydara said:

"Funny how we ignored the name just to call this nig'ga Haaland."

@Wilsonafolabi2 said:

"Damnn That man deserves a medal....hope say you Sabi ball sef."

@kingOmarr4 said:

"You lost man You Dad choose the right name for a right part yet you choose losers Liverpool."

@BecomingTams said:

"This would have been my case if my mum didn’t stand her ground that her child wouldn’t be named “Chelsea” after a club."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 400 level student at the University of Ibadan had gone viral due to his unique full name.

University student trends over his unique name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Ambrose Alli University student had gone viral because of his unique name.

An X user, @realwilsn, had asked netizens to mention a name they considered so bad that they couldn't understand why someone named their child such, and the university student responded by displaying his school ID card.

The political science student's ID card contained his full name. It is noteworthy that the student had first mentioned that his name is "Clean," but had to post his ID card as many people doubted him.

Source: Legit.ng