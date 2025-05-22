A Nigerian lady who is a trained lawyer said it is still possible for a couple to reconcile after going their separate ways

According to the lawyer, couples who went to court for divorce can reconcile even after the court grants their wishes

She said they have a 90-day window after which the divorce would become binding on the separated couples

A Nigerian lady said it is still very possible for separated couples to reconcile and go back to living together.

According to the lady who is a trained lawyer, there is a window for possible reconciliation after a divorce is granted.

Barrester Oge said reconciliation is still possible after a divorce. Photo credit: TikTok/Barr Oge.

In a TikTok video, the lawyer, Barrister Oge said couples can still reconcile with each other even after a court granted them a divorce.

She said a court only grants a decree nisi during divorce and that it lasts for three months before it becomes effective.

A decree nisi is an order by a court of law stating the date on which a marriage will end unless a good reason not to grant a divorce is produced.

Barrester Oge said a divorced couple could still approach the court to discontinue the divorce during this period.

She said if the couple applies to the court for the divorce to be quashed within this period, the court would grant the application.

However, she noted that if the divorce becomes absolute, it is no longer possible for such an application for discontinuation to be made.

She said:

"You can still reconcile with your spouse during and after a divorce. Assuming you filed for a dissolution of your marriage and it was granted by the court. Of course, the order the court is going to make first is called a degree nisi. And after the decree nisi was made, you eventually got to reconcile with your spouse, do you know that you can come back to the court and apply that that decree nisi be rescinded on the ground that you have made up with your spouse, that you have reconciled. And the court is going to grant that application for recession. When the court grants it, both of you can happily go home and continue from where you stopped. But when the order becomes absolute, nothing can happen again. You will have to go back and start afresh."

Barrester Oge says a couple can apply for the discontinuation of divorce. Photo credit: TikTok/Barr Oge.

Reactions as lawyer shares information about divorce

@OKANSAN said:

"We don't become friends after a court case. So I was taught."

@That Maskman said:

"Abeg can I have a traditional wedding with the second woman after court with the first?"

@tosinisaaclegals_ said:

"I witnessed a trial where a man who was giving his testimony said he was going to marry two wives after the divorce had been finalized. That one has thrown reconciliation inside bush."

Lawyer shares why someone cannot remarry immediately after divorce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer has shared information on TikTok, stating that under Nigerian laws, one cannot immediately go into another marriage after a divorce.

The lawyer said that one would be committing a crime if, immediately after divorce, they go ahead to contract another marriage immediately.

She said after divorce, one must wait for three months so that the dissolution of the marriage could take effect before another marriage is contracted.

