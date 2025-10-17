A Nigerian youth pranked his father to confirm if he is having an affair and did it by messaging him with a different phone number

When the chat started, the man's father did not suspect it was his son, as he went along with the conversation

Screenshots of the father-son chat have sent internet users into a frenzy, with some faulting the young man for not going further with the prank

A young man has shared how he pranked his father with his second phone number to confirm that he is not cheating on his mother.

According to the Nigerian youth, he decided to prank his father because he was bored.

In a TikTok post, he shared screenshots of his conversation with his father during the prank, and they amused internet users.

His TikTok post was captioned:

"POV: I was bored so I decided to chat with my dad with my second number to check if he's cheating on my mom."

The first message the young man sent his dad read:

"Good day sweetie.

"I saw your number in your complementary card.

"I'll love to have you as mine, sweetie.

"You look so calm."

Unaware that his son was pranking him, the man replied:

"I might look calm but I sting harder than pepper soup,

"Looks can be deceiving you know."

Without wasting time, the young man informed his father it was a prank and the man sent a voice note, expressing his disgust at his son for pulling such a stunt on him.

See their chats below:

Man's prank on father generates reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's chat with his dad below:

🦋Ella🧚‍♀️💗 said:

"Emmanuel you do your dad this one."

UNITED FIRST SON ❤️⚽❤️ said:

"Advantage of having two phones."

sazyb❤️‍🩹 said:

"You would have continued nawww he was falling quick."

Chi🦋 Oma🦋 said:

"Makachi i would have carried it far. Them suppose give Linus as name. He too lie how e take know say na u."

✨ Naomie 😊✨ said:

"U would have cash out big time ..but u scatter ur source of income."

Na🌺tachi 💖🤏 said:

"You should have extended the conversation so you can have enough evidence for blackmail."

happy gal🌹 said:

"Person wen u go calm down continue dey chat till e send u money."

Bright said:

"Bro u suppose calm folo am talk, make una fix a dste to meet only for u to show up."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man had used another number to check if his dad was cheating on his mother.

Man pranks stepdad with fake account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had pranked his stepdad with a fake account to see if he was cheating on his mother.

Without wasting time, the young man asked his stepdad if he is single after they had exchanged pleasantries. He had called his stepdad "handsome", and his stepdad's reply to the sweet name suggested he used a fake feminine account.

His stepdad's reply was not what he expected. Taking to TikTok, the youth posted his chat with his stepdad and left people in awe. His post blew up on the social media platform, amassing over 10k views. Netizens wondered why his stepdad gave such a response.

