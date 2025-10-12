A colleague of the late army officer shared a chilling experience involving a message from his father hours after the officer’s death, which left him deeply unsettled

The post detailed how the father’s warning initially seemed unclear, but the colleague later understood its significance after learning about the officer’s tragic passing

Beyond sharing the message, the colleague emphasized the importance of caution on social media, urging people not to jump to conclusions and avoid spreading rumors

A Nigerian man who was a colleague of late army officer, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, has shared the alarming words his father told him hours after the officer’s death.

He shared the post on his page, and it has since attracted a lot of reactions.

The young man mentioned that he had received a call from his dad but missed it. When he called his father back, his father made a statement about someone having died.

Colleague recounts scary warning from father hours after officer's passing.

Colleague of late officer shares father’s scary message

He explained that his father cautioned him, but he didn’t fully understand the meaning until later.

According to a post he shared on his Facebook page, the individual, whose username is Igar Regular, said he missed a call from his dad on the day the military officer, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, died.

Speaking about the call, he said he returned the call and his father began talking about a nurse who had allegedly killed someone and warned that the devil uses people.

As soon as he hung up and checked Facebook, he realized why his father had said what he did, discovering that someone he knew Lieutenant Samson Haruna, his former colleague had passed away.

His statement read:

“So I missed a call by my dad. I called him back and he said he heard a nurse killed someone in Mangu, and he was saying the devil uses people, please be careful. So as soon as I entered Facebook, omoo… I was shocked; first it was the person I know, Dr. Samson Haruna, we worked together back then, a lot and different social media stories about it.”

Colleague recounts scary warning from father hours after officer's passing.

He went on to share advice, saying that many things read online may not be true and the lady involved might be innocent.

He added:

“In every relationship, what happens behind closed doors is often more complex than what people see from the outside. A recent unfortunate news has sparked a lot of conversations online. Many of these conversations are filled with assumptions, half-truths, and blame."

"Toxic marriages are real, and so are the struggles that some couples face silently. But before we judge, accuse, or spread stories, we must remember: there are always two sides to every story, and sometimes even more that we don’t see. Let’s be careful not to draw conclusions from rumors. Always seek facts before you share or speak. Respect the privacy and pain of those involved."

"Use social media to build understanding not to destroy lives with unfounded claims. In sensitive matters like this, compassion and truth should guide our words. Let’s choose to be voices of reason, not echo chambers of misinformation. If she is innocent or not, time will tell. God rest your soul Samson.”

Many individuals reacted to the death of the officer after his passing was announced.

Reactions as friend of late officer shares message

Moses Walai said:

"Tjis is the first person to say what needed to be told."

Debby Sheddy stressed:

Make una dey check their Anger levels before una shout 'Yes, I'll Marry You. E get why."

Obinna Ejin added:

"No be to spend plenty money for marriage. The important thing is. Who you dey marry."

Emoh Adoga stated:

"She didn't smile in any of the picture. That says it all. If your spouse doesn't smile, run."

Anointed Johnson wrote:

"Result of planning and preparing for a big wedding. instead of planning and preparing for a good marriage."

Igina Seun stressed:

"Peter Obi got advise from a mad man, i wonder where this lady got her own advise from."

Wife Lilian added:

"Who introduced marriage for the first time , make government band am ooo.."

Sam Kalu noted:

"Thank God say na the woman light fire for the man, if na the man do am the comment section for don full."

Sheet Wanton shared:

"When you see some men refusing to get married don't ask why? Na one of them this."

Nqovu Chidi noted:

"May signing marriage certificate not be the signing of one's death certificate."

Crown Rain stated:

"Everybody is just busy talking about marriage marriage, to marry this to marry that, is it in only marriage this things happen? Even in relationship things like this happen, make una leave innocent marriage alone, men dey do the one Wey worst pass this one sef Na person Wey fall into the wrong hand this one dey happen to. Make una invite the lady ask her the part of the story."

Oluma Lilian said:

"Make them stop this wedding first ooo make people take time see who they won marry before i dooooo."

Photo source: Facebook/Igar Regular

Neighbor of late army officer pleads for peace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Emelda Gilbert Onah, a neighbor of the late army officer Lieutenant Samson Haruna, made a heartfelt plea to the public. She said constant posts and tags about Haruna on social media have made it very hard for her to mourn quietly.

In her post, she asked people to stop tagging her in anything related to his passing, explaining that she is still trying to process the loss. She described how difficult it has been to see posts about him every day and how much she needs space to grieve.

