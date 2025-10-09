A Nigerian lady who lost her husband untimely has claimed that he appears to her whenever she is alone

The grieving lady also said she often sees him in her dreams and opened up about what he tells her

Her post broke hearts on social media, with many internet users sending her condolence messages

A Nigerian widow, @shugasavingsajo1, has continued to mourn the untimely death of her beloved husband, whose demise left her with the sole responsibility of caring for their kids.

In a TikTok post, the widow claimed that her late husband appears to her whenever she is alone and disappears once he sees her crying.

According to the widow, she often sees her late husband in her dreams and he tells her to weep no more.

She claimed he told her that her tears hurt him in the spiritual realm. She added that he encouraged her to be strong for their children.

The widow further claimed he promised to always protect them from evil. Words overlaid on her TikTok video read:

"Life so private my late husband spirit appears around me whenever am alone buh once he sees tears on my eyes he disappears immediately cos he always tell me on my dream not to cry again dat it hurts him in the spiritual realm and I should be strong for our children.

"And he will always guard us whenever evil wants to befall on us. I miss nkemmmmmmm.

"Rest on now. You fought for ur life but u couldn't escape. I just need a shoulder to cry on."

Widow's post breaks hearts online

slim nature said:

"Just know that God is your strength okay."

nazzy said:

"Omo you are too young to go through this pain chaii.. so sry nne."

Loveth🥰 said:

"Be strong nne, God is ur strength."

boss baby said:

"But una get problem o you her not to cry but if she a video of Not cry una go attack her say na she kill her husband."

Forever sweet 16♥️♥️💋😘🥰 said:

"My dear so sorry for what happened to you it so painful I swear I could feel your pain😭😭 Your Chi will continue to fight for you always be happy and do things that makes you happy you will definitely heal my darling."

Nicki da Barbie said:

"He knows he left a strong woman behinde nne pls stop crying u hear for ur kids nne."

Eberechukwu💙 said:

"And I heard you told him what to do before going out that very day. I wish men can listen to their wives sometimes cos they see what you can't see. Take heart dear, may God console your family."

Ruth said:

"Sorry oo not trying to be rude, but does this still happen seeing Ghost s it possible."

