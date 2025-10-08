A Nigerian lady left many netizens heartbroken after sharing an emotional video of her sister who recently lost her life

In the viral video, the grieving lady recounted the last moments of her late sister, lamenting that life left her gradually

Speaking further, the lady expressed regret, wishing her mother had allowed her sister to walk out of her marriage earlier

A Nigerian lady has publicly mourned the demise of her sister whose death left a great void in her heart.

In a video posted on social media, she shared the circumstances behind her sister's death, leaving left many viewers in tears.

Lady shares last moments of late sister

Identified as @nne_chisom on TikTok, the lady claimed that her late sister married into a family that never loved her.

She lamented that her sister's marriage was filled with pain, and she wished that her mother had encouraged her to leave the relationship earlier.

Her emotional tribute to her late sister was shared alongside a video of the deceased dancing at the wake keeping of their late uncle.

According to her, her sister had no idea that she would be the next to lay inside a casket lifeless.

"My sister dancing at my uncle's wake keeping not knowing she was next to lay on the casket. The only wrong you did was marrying into a bad family that never loved you. We saw life leaving you gradually before you gave up. I just wish mommy had allowed you walk out early enough. Keep resting mom," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady mourns sister

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the emotional video.

@Mhizpop said:

"Not me telling my mom what am going through she said I should bear Tufiakwa mothers enh."

@graciegigi29 said:

"Why I will not marry into a family that doesn’t want me ever. I have my son n good."

@Nicky reacted:

"Story time about the Path of her Marrying into the wrong family abeg mom. Make ie no be say my reward go be na sixfit oo. May her gentle soul rest in peace."

@Ada mayor said:

"Rip to them."

@Izuchukwu Nwachukwu reacted:

"It’s well dear. Continue to stay strong."

@Beauty baby love said:

"So sad take heart dear."

@Favymodel added:

"God hv mercy, rip is never for us."

See the post below:

