A Nigerian lady who visited her late husband at a mortuary has recounted the painful sight she witnessed.

Her emotional outburst on TikTok quickly went viral, as netizens shared their similar experiences at mortuaries.

Widow shares emotional experience at mortuary

According to her story, she visited the mortuary to pay her respects to her late husband and was taken aback by the number of deceased people stored there.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @shugasavingsajo1, shared her heartbreaking encounter online, describing the mortuary as being overcrowded with dead people.

In her words:

"Went to the mortuary today to visit my late husband. Dead bodies na water for Amaka Awka mortuary. If you don't have strong heart, you can't go in there cause you go slump there swears."

Reactions as widow shares experience at mortuary

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@amakamaduabuchi87 said:

"I swear she is not supposed to be doing this this is a mourning period that means no love at all."

@Flozy said:

"Nobody is talking about her eyes, may looking at her you will notice she just finished crying before making this video. I can see pains in her eyes. Nnem may God console you."

@Sofia said:

"All these men criticizing her are u all okay? she shouldn't be happy anymore or what, most of u don't even allow ur wives to die before moving unto another woman but once it's a woman u guys will find problem with it."

@Nelly-fabulous reacted:

"Can we allow her to feel relief abit? must she be soaked with tears before you will know she is pained abi una want her enemies to continue mockk her."

@mummy gold of the most high said:

"It is too early to post my opinion though, when I lost my son, I was out of social media for over 3months."

@nClassique said:

"I can only see a very broken young girl trying so hard to make her situation make sense to her but everything seems so clouded, so sorry dear God will come through for you in your trying period in Jesus name amen."

@tessyokor reacted:

"I went to Regina caeli mortuary Awka few days to my father's burial cos i didn't have mind to visit while my sibling always go to see him in 2023. Hmmm, I came back and was sick for 3 days. Going to see your lost loved one in a motuary is truly not for the faint-hearted."

@Ozioma Mmaduka added:

"Nne so sorry for ur loss may God heal u from this pain and cry no more the great one knows the best."

Lady narrates experience working in mortuary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady publicly shared one of the most painful experiences she had while working at an undisclosed mortuary.

In a video, she captured the heartbreaking sound of people wailing upon arriving at the facility to collect the bodies of their loved ones.

