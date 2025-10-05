A Nigerian couple living in the United States moved back to Nigeria for their children's education

In a video, the children's mother was at their school and captured their lively reactions while posing questions to netizens

Some people commended the couple for their decision to school the kids in Nigeria, while others argued that it was too early

A US-based couple took the unusual decision to relocate their children to Nigeria to start school.

The children's mother visited their school and made a video of how they behaved upon seeing her.

The kids looked excited and played around on seeing their mum. Sharing the video on TikTok, the kids' mother admitted that they were not sure their children would like schooling in Nigeria.

She asked netizens if they think she and her husband made the right choice and if the children would enjoy having their education in Nigeria. The woman wrote:

"POV: My husband and I decided to move the kids back to Nigeria from USA to start school but wasn't sure they will like.

"Do you think we made a right choice for them?

"Do you think they like it here?"

Reactions trail US-based Nigerian parents' decision

GodsavesEby🩷💕🎉 said:

"Before they will start calling 911 for you guys. We understand. Nice move because these genz children can't be trusted over there."

Nathan and mum lately said:

"Good idea, I brought my son back to school at 2 and he is doing well."

sandraokafor29 said:

"My young sister brought her son back when he was three months old ,that the best decision she made."

fholar said:

"As far gas they have us citizen they can go and come back freely … Nigeria is the best place to raise a child Aswear."

Asandrea__stores said:

"It will keep them grounded. I know a family friend that did this. it worked well. the family is enjoying the kids. they are culturally integrated and they care for their parents. They come home to Nigeria as often as possible because of their friends and family. They moved back after schooling in Nigeria. it costs the parents alot then to achieve this."

Vannyhairsignature said:

"They are not my kids but I feel they are too small for it. From secondary school would have been better for me. Nigerian schools has a chaotic way they teach kids. Giving them books above their age. Abroad takes things gradually by producing the best.. anyways all the best."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who had all his children in Europe had sent them to Nigeria to school.

Boy relocated back to Nigeria for schooling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman living in America had taken her son to Nigeria for his education.

The woman said she wanted her son to experience the world from different perspectives. She said her son has been homeschooling in the USA, but the decision was made for him to come to Nigeria and attend boarding school.

The boy was seen with his bag fully packed when he arrived at the school to start his studies. He was not sad and seemed to have adjusted to life quickly in the school where he was enrolled.

