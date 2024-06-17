A Nigerian man living in Europe said he has sent all his children back to Nigeria to spend some time in their country

The man insisted that his children must experience Nigeria and also finish secondary school before coming back to Europe

According to him, his children must know how hard it is to be a Nigerian before he would allow them to live abroad

A man said he has sent his children back to Nigeria to experience how hard it is to be a Nigerian.

The man lives in Europe, but he said his children are all going to school in Nigeria.

The man said his children would finish secondary school before coming abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@italiandavido and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video posted by @italiandavido, the man said he gave birth to his children in Europe, but he still wants them to have a taste of Nigeria.

He said his children have been living in Nigeria for the past three years, insisting that he will not allow them to live abroad until they finish secondary school.

According to the man, raising kids abroad could be difficult due to the things kids are taught in school over there.

His other reason for bringing the children to Nigeria is so that they won't forget where they come from.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man sends his children to Nigeria

@Gratefulheart said:

"My three children are back in Nigeria. One is now in university. The rest are in high school. When they finish, I will bring them to Canada."

@conley247 said:

"It's a brilliant idea; they will also learn morals in Nigerian schools. I like this man."

@AUSTANO10 said:

"This man deserves a national award.....He show true patriotism."

@MissDozzy2016 said:

"The only man that has sense abroad."

@Lady Kate TV Pidgin said:

"Even though some of us can't do it, this man has done the best for his kids!"

@Busayo remarked:

"This man deserves an award for saying the truth."

Man shows his lifestyle in the UK

In a related story, a Nigerian man in the UK shared a video showing people how he rides a bicycle to work instead of buying a car.

The video was shared on TikTok by Godwin Newdance, who said they were in the UK to make money, not to ride cars.

He said there were so many expenses to be incurred if one decides to buy a car, insisting he would make do with a bicycle.

