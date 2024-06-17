Man Who Gave Birth to All His Children in Europe Sends Them Back to Nigeria to Go to School
- A Nigerian man living in Europe said he has sent all his children back to Nigeria to spend some time in their country
- The man insisted that his children must experience Nigeria and also finish secondary school before coming back to Europe
- According to him, his children must know how hard it is to be a Nigerian before he would allow them to live abroad
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
A man said he has sent his children back to Nigeria to experience how hard it is to be a Nigerian.
The man lives in Europe, but he said his children are all going to school in Nigeria.
In a video posted by @italiandavido, the man said he gave birth to his children in Europe, but he still wants them to have a taste of Nigeria.
He said his children have been living in Nigeria for the past three years, insisting that he will not allow them to live abroad until they finish secondary school.
According to the man, raising kids abroad could be difficult due to the things kids are taught in school over there.
His other reason for bringing the children to Nigeria is so that they won't forget where they come from.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man sends his children to Nigeria
@Gratefulheart said:
"My three children are back in Nigeria. One is now in university. The rest are in high school. When they finish, I will bring them to Canada."
@conley247 said:
"It's a brilliant idea; they will also learn morals in Nigerian schools. I like this man."
@AUSTANO10 said:
"This man deserves a national award.....He show true patriotism."
@MissDozzy2016 said:
"The only man that has sense abroad."
@Lady Kate TV Pidgin said:
"Even though some of us can't do it, this man has done the best for his kids!"
@Busayo remarked:
"This man deserves an award for saying the truth."
Man shows his lifestyle in the UK
In a related story, a Nigerian man in the UK shared a video showing people how he rides a bicycle to work instead of buying a car.
The video was shared on TikTok by Godwin Newdance, who said they were in the UK to make money, not to ride cars.
He said there were so many expenses to be incurred if one decides to buy a car, insisting he would make do with a bicycle.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.