A woman warmed hearts as she opened up about two sweet statements her husband makes to her every morning

According to the woman, they have been married for 15 years, and not a single day has gone by without her husband uttering those words

Singing his praises, she explained the creative approach her husband uses to push her and bring out her intellect

A woman who has been married for 15 years has showered praise on her loving husband.

The woman said not one morning passes without her husband telling her he loves her and that she is beautiful.

The woman added that even when he travels, he tells her on the phone. She recounted how being called less beautiful by visitors to her house made her see herself as ugly and affected her self-esteem.

However, all of that changed when her husband came into her life.

The woman said not only does he say words of affirmation to encourage her, but he also gives her tasks to stretch her intelligence and demonstrates his belief that his wife is intelligent.

The woman made these statements when she and her husband graced the Happily Together podcast, a platform where stories of Christian couples are shared. Her statement read:

"My husband tells me, 'You're beautiful' and 'I love you' every morning that I wake up in these 15 years.

"You will ask, 'What if he travels?'

"He tells me on phone and that has really helped me because growing up people walk into my house, I'm the first child, to say, 'Why are your younger ones looking more beautiful than you?'

"So, I just felt that I am one ugly person and that was how I grew up, you know, and along the line I had challenges with people that really brought me down and I feel that I am nobody.

"But he kept encouraging me. He tells me I'm intelligent. He gives me an assignment just to push me and bring out that intellect in me. And I see myself really doing well.

"He will set a goal for me and will tell me, 'I want you to do this and I want you to achieve this and I know that you can do it.'

"And my daughter will always say, 'I will like to marry a husband like daddy.'"

Buttressing his wife's statements, the man said no day passes that he doesn't communicate with his wife. Even when they are distant apart, they communicate via their phones.

Couple's marital story thrills netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's testimony below:

prissybaby said:

"This is for all the negative people that will tell you that it’s only in the first years of marriage that you can experience this. Lol, intentionality doesn’t have a timeline. That doesn’t mean that it will be bed of roses but you will conquer those phases together lovingly and respectfully."

Tosin Agbalaya said:

"As I see say them no wear anko and she looks so beautiful. You would know they are genuinely happy and not those anko wearing jokers that their wives always look defeated and tired."

Chinelo Synclaire said:

"Best proof that a man is a good husband is if the daighter wants to marry a man like her dad, not if the son wants a wife like his mom."

puregolduloaku said:

"I don't listen to anything on terrible marriage again. I was not there so it's all hear say. Focusing on positivity, sound marriage teachings."

The traveling chef said:

"This is the podcast we need to give people hope, not submission. submission military home."

Maama said:

"This is the type of people you all should allow in a podcast. Not two m@d people marrying themselves that will come up and say “ my husband insult me and what I do as a woman is to calm him down and Pray for wisdom on how to talk to him” make ogun kee una wey wan turn marriages to abomination."

GEN-LUXE Fresh wash 🧴🧴 said:

"Most men come into our lives and as the first child they make it very beautiful. The love I didn't have, the encouragement, the push I didn't have, my husband came and made my world beautiful."

