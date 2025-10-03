On October 1, a woman woke up in the morning but could not find her husband by her side, prompting her to search for him

A woman was overwhelmed with emotion when she found her husband praying in the rain in the morning.

According to the woman, she had woken up on the morning of October 1, but could not find her husband by her side, prompting her to search for him everywhere.

Woman reacts to husband praying in rain

She could not find him in the house. The woman, @official_favourchigozie, said she looked through the window instinctively and found her husband praying in the rain.

Moved by her husband's spiritual exercise, the woman said she took out her phone to record him.

While noting that she could not hear his prayer point, she said she kept saying amen.

She said she felt something watching her husband praying in the rain, and wished for more grace upon him. In her words:

"Woke up this morning being 1st of October looking for my husband by my side.

"I couldn't find him anywhere inside,

"Something just told me to check through the window maybe he was inside the car meditating like he always do.

"Only for me to find him praying under the rain.

"I picked up my phone and started to video him immediately.

"I couldn't hear his prayer point, but I just kept on saying amen.

"I felt something watching him do this.

"More grace Nnam."

Video of husband praying in rain trends

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

iyajesuuchee said:

"That cried in that rain praying, may God hear and send answers to his prayers."

Damilola Coral💕 said:

"This was me on October 1st, the moment the rain started, I felt this great urge to start praying, I was praying till the rain stopped, and felt this kind of ease I can't explain."

do'ng won said:

"This is exactly My husband type,am Forever Grateful to God for blessing me with a good Man even with my bad character."

wealth said:

"There a mystery praying under the 🌧️it works like magic."

Cici-Oge said:

"God please give me a praying husband 🥺cus I can’t do it alone."

GEMINI* QUEEN679 said:

"Praying under the rain is 👌.. it's good.. he understands spirituality."

malvinalucky said:

"A praying husband is everything, Lord I pray for one."

Kikie said:

"This was me that on the Ist morning..even as sick as I was I entered the rain,cried and said my prayers...Let life not happen to anyone jare."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man was seen praying fervently in the hospital after his pregnant wife's labour stopped progressing.

Woman reacts after hearing husband's prayer point

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had broken down after hearing her husband's prayer point at home.

The clip showed the husband, overcome with emotion, pleading with tears in his eyes for the strength to love his wife and manage their home in peace. The video was shared by his wife, who was visibly moved by her husband's display of vulnerability.

She described the moment as a blessing, expressing gratitude for her husband's commitment to their relationship. The TikTok video touched the hearts of many, sparking an outpouring of support and admiration for the couple's commitment to their relationship.

