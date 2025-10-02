A man in a polygamous marriage has narrated how he dated two women together and later married them on the same day

When he began dating them, he did not think that the relationship would work out, so he had to be very patient

The man recounted the specific time in his life when it dawned on him that he had to marry the women

A man who walked down the aisle with two of his girlfriends on the same day has explained how it happened.

The polygamous man is happily married with kids and creates content with his family, which he shares with his over 67k followers on TikTok.

A man says he dated two ladies and married them on the same day. Photo Credit: @godfadaghhouston

Source: TikTok

How man married his girlfriends same time

He shared his marital story along with pictures of himself and his two wives on TikTok via their handle @godfadaghhouston.

When he started dating the two women, the man admitted that he was unsure if the relationships would work out.

He had to be very patient and teach the women that a trio relationship could work. He said the ladies believed him and eventually became sisters.

The man, CEO of Inside Life Group of Companies, bragged about creating an unbreakable bond in his polyamorous relationship, which the world can't understand.

On how he realised he had to marry the ladies, the man said it dawned on him to make them his wives when they chose to have his back and not leave when he went broke. In his words:

"I was dating two beautiful women and I didn't know if this relationship will even work.

"I had to be super patient and teach them we are perfect as a trio and we can achieve our dreams if we work together.

"They eventually became sisters, all my work was not in vain. I have created an unbreakable bond even the world can't understand.

"They had my back even when I got broke, and I expected them to leave me.

"That's when I knew it was time to get married. We did it in style. GOT MARRIED SAME DAY."

A man who married two ladies on the same day says he dated them together. Photo Credit: @godfadaghhouston

Source: TikTok

Polygamous man's marital story elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the story below:

Life therapist.. said:

"I wish my husband can do this but they make fun of me😏with the second wife."

Justyourspec✨ said:

"It's fine because you married women who wanted what you want!"

🌺PK🌺 said:

"Women love intentional men., you knew what you wanted from the start and made them aware and they agreed despite public ridicule because they know what they wanted too."

nmapurity0 said:

"I get angry issues infant I can't share my husband never 😭😭 I fit wake up in the middle of the night and start screaming adepa leave my husband alonnnnnn."

Cynthia Ofori said:

"You married Adepa first don't lie papa,and she was the one who was with u when you were broke have you forgotten."

MimiCakes_SurpriseHub said:

"Omo even if e work for una . I no fit share my husband Abeg."

sciencebreakthrough said:

"Got married sameday. WOW that was wise so no first wife nor second wife. They are both just wives."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had married two ladies on the same day after living together with them for nine years.

Man who married 2 wives marks anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had marked his wedding anniversary a year after marrying two ladies on the same day.

The anniversary post, which trended on Facebook, showed a photo of the Delta man named Oyuvwe with his two wives.

Oyuvwe expressed his gratitude to God for the blissful marital life and expressed his satisfaction with his union.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng