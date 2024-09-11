A Nigerian lady has praised her husband for changing her life for the better after he took her abroad

The lady said her husband took her from Nigeria to Finland and that her life has changed since then

In a trending video, the lady said after God, her husband was the next person she cherished the most

A Nigerian lady shared a video praising her husband for positively affecting her life.

The lady noted that her husband took her abroad and that her life changed afterwards.

The lady said her husband took her to Finland. Photo credit: TikTok/@adefunke.a.

Source: TikTok

In the video she posted, Adefunke noted that her husband was only second to God.

She was full of praise for the man as she appreciated him for positively affecting her life.

Adefunke said her husband took her from Nigeria to Finland seven years ago.

Adefunke said:

"After GOD na my man, my man my man. I literally had to drag this man to do this with me in a rush. He said I had one minute. When your husband brought you from Nigeria to Finland seven years ago and literally changed your life."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady praises her husband

Omega child said:

"Whenever I see a woman happy and appreciating her husband for taking her to join him abroad, that means she married him because of that reason. So if he took you to a place like Maiduguri, so you will not appreciate him?"

@Ibadan Agent |Houses in Ibadan said:

"It is his composure for me. Well done King."

@Dinchi Ramgang said:

"May God bless him more."

@DYNASTY GLAM said:

"Thanks for appreciating him."

@CY said:

"Rare to see women who actually appreciate their husbands, God bless you sis."

@Teequeen said:

"This one sweet me."

Jnr Yaroon Zaaki said:

"Make sure you don't betray him. Have fun and enjoy. Beautiful duo."

Source: Legit.ng