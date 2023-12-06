A TikTok video featuring a Reverend Sister dancing to Flavour's song 'Agba Baller' has caused a stir among netizens

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, a Reverend Sister was recorded singing and dancing to Flavour's popular song 'Agba Baller' with remarkable accuracy.

The video, which captured the Reverend Sister identified as @srchizzyk80's confident performance and her knowledge of the song's lyrics, has left many viewers in disbelief.

Reverend sister dances to Flavour's song Photo credit: @sirchizzyk80/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reverend sister’s surprising performance of secular music goes viral

The unexpected sight of a religious figure engaging with secular music sparked a wave of reactions and discussions online.

Netizens express shock and disapproval at Reverend sister’s performance

The TikTok video has ignited a flurry of comments and reactions from netizens, many of whom are shocked by the sight of a Reverend Sister singing a secular song.

In the comments section, users expressed their disapproval and questioned the appropriateness of a religious figure engaging with music that is often associated with a different lifestyle and values.

@Mhiz Joetexas said:

“Your eyes still the world. Go and marry sister.”

@Bob commented:

“Never thought Nuns listen to circular music. How interesting.”

@Zobaokonkwo said:

“Na this woman fit Una for this Apples is her response for me.”

@Chinny commented:

“Wow sister we entered same bus going to nnewi some time ago.”

@gmiliki22 reacted:

“I thought reverend sister don't use to listen to worldly music.”

@Nonso said:

“Flavor heaven don sign your song.”

@Mmirimma 908r said:

“This should be oyinbo Rev sister o, I don't think it's my Nigerian Rev sis wey dey carry Christianity for head.”

@kachi big reacted:

“Wait na sister the use this sound or what.”

@Ijeleonyegboo said:

“I love rev sisters that don't pretend GEt, those one be acting like say them knows nothing but if you see their secret you go run. I love her.”

@mhiznomzy551 said:

“Rev Sister wey get doings. l love you.”

@RealEzeUdene1 said:

“Sr Chizzy pls kindly do more of such Videos with music like this so that Heart attack will get enough customer since many of them reasons wrongly.”

@Sr.Ojiugo #religiouslife said:

“Carry go. Happiness is free.”

@Miracglams commented:

“I saw ring in her finger.”

@brightduru228 reacted:

“Sister na alcoholic drink remain. Continue.”

@Rosemary Eze said:

“People commenting negative tinz tire me wats bad if she likes d music. Music wey no get any wayward tin. u need to see rev sis abroad.”

@PRETTY PEKKYO said:

“For crying out guys she's a human just like u and I so stop with all this rev sister whala.”

@Nenye_smiles said:

“Why do y"all think that Rev.sisters can't have fun. Omo I went to a convent sch ohh n my principal then was never left out in any activity.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng