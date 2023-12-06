"Your Eyes Still Dey The World": Video of Reverend Sister Dancing to Flavour's Song Sparks Frenzy
- A TikTok video featuring a Reverend Sister dancing to Flavour's song 'Agba Baller' has caused a stir among netizens
- The video captured the Reverend Sister singing the song word for word and vibing to it while filming herself
- The shocking clip raised questions about the appropriateness of a religious figure dancing to secular music
In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, a Reverend Sister was recorded singing and dancing to Flavour's popular song 'Agba Baller' with remarkable accuracy.
The video, which captured the Reverend Sister identified as @srchizzyk80's confident performance and her knowledge of the song's lyrics, has left many viewers in disbelief.
Reverend sister’s surprising performance of secular music goes viral
The unexpected sight of a religious figure engaging with secular music sparked a wave of reactions and discussions online.
Netizens express shock and disapproval at Reverend sister’s performance
The TikTok video has ignited a flurry of comments and reactions from netizens, many of whom are shocked by the sight of a Reverend Sister singing a secular song.
In the comments section, users expressed their disapproval and questioned the appropriateness of a religious figure engaging with music that is often associated with a different lifestyle and values.
@Mhiz Joetexas said:
“Your eyes still the world. Go and marry sister.”
@Bob commented:
“Never thought Nuns listen to circular music. How interesting.”
@Zobaokonkwo said:
“Na this woman fit Una for this Apples is her response for me.”
@Chinny commented:
“Wow sister we entered same bus going to nnewi some time ago.”
@gmiliki22 reacted:
“I thought reverend sister don't use to listen to worldly music.”
"It's a spiritual matter": Lady who bought standing fan wakes up in middle of the night to hear loud noise
@Nonso said:
“Flavor heaven don sign your song.”
@Mmirimma 908r said:
“This should be oyinbo Rev sister o, I don't think it's my Nigerian Rev sis wey dey carry Christianity for head.”
@kachi big reacted:
“Wait na sister the use this sound or what.”
@Ijeleonyegboo said:
“I love rev sisters that don't pretend GEt, those one be acting like say them knows nothing but if you see their secret you go run. I love her.”
@mhiznomzy551 said:
“Rev Sister wey get doings. l love you.”
@RealEzeUdene1 said:
“Sr Chizzy pls kindly do more of such Videos with music like this so that Heart attack will get enough customer since many of them reasons wrongly.”
@Sr.Ojiugo #religiouslife said:
“Carry go. Happiness is free.”
@Miracglams commented:
“I saw ring in her finger.”
@brightduru228 reacted:
“Sister na alcoholic drink remain. Continue.”
@Rosemary Eze said:
“People commenting negative tinz tire me wats bad if she likes d music. Music wey no get any wayward tin. u need to see rev sis abroad.”
@PRETTY PEKKYO said:
“For crying out guys she's a human just like u and I so stop with all this rev sister whala.”
@Nenye_smiles said:
“Why do y"all think that Rev.sisters can't have fun. Omo I went to a convent sch ohh n my principal then was never left out in any activity.”
Watch the video below:
