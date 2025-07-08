Blessing CEO has hinted at walking down the aisle soon with businessman IVD in a new video she shared online

The self-proclaimed relationship expert shared a video capturing IVD's reaction after he saw her in a wedding gown

Mixed reactions have trailed the businessman's expression to Blessing CEO's dress as many shared observations

Love is in the air for relationship expert Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, and businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, as they recently hinted at walking down the aisle soon.

This comes as Blessing shared a video capturing the moment IVD got emotional after seeing his bride-to-be in her wedding dress before the ceremony.

Blessing CEO and IVD hint at their upcoming wedding in a heartwarming video. Credit: officialblesssingceo

Blessing and IVD got engaged in April, stirring reactions about the growth of their relationship.

Legit.ng reported that the proposal happened on the beach as IVD went on his knees and presented Blessing CEO with a ring. He also said romantic words to her about how the love was instant for him.

However, judging by their recent activities on social media, it appears Blessing and IVD are set to tie the knot in a dazzling white wedding ceremony.

Blessing CEO shares video of her in a wedding gown. Credit: officialblessingceo

Videos on their social media pages have captured them shopping for the event.

A video shared online showed the moment Blessing tried on her wedding dress.

The relationship expert was seen in a white flowing gown, and her man, IVD, couldn’t control his emotions at the sight of her.

Sharing the video on her page, Blessing CEO wrote in a caption:

"Boo boos @ivd001 reaction when he first saw me on a wedding dress He said I have never experienced this in my life before and I can't wait to do it with you .. Get ready it will be an emotional day for all of us .Tears of joy 🥲 #BCEOIVD2025."

The video showing IVD's reaction after seeing Blessing CEO in a white gown is below:

What netizens are saying about IVD

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

digi_versed said:

"Na who die on top man/woman matter naim loose."

auraoftoyosi reacted:

"Another example of why you shouldn’t die because of anyone. Life will go on, they will move on. Nawa."

sunmbostouch said:

"Omooor it is well o, don’t allow anybody to kill you and move on with their lives!!! Read that again!"

stephyonyi_ wrote:

"Like he has not experienced a wife in a wedding gown before Mtchew."

blessingburry said:

"Have I got this wrong? Didn't this man's wife die after setting herself and him on fire, she died, then Blessing CEO accused him of foul play, IVD arrested her, now they're getting married? Or have I had too much wine?"

debbytopaz reacted:

"Because he’s a dev!L to you doesn’t mean he won’t be an angel to someone else. Life no get manual."

calvin_iordye commented:

"No let dem kpai you oh. Them go later beg God for forgiveness."

IVD shades late wife Bimbo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that IVD threw shade at his late wife, Bimbo, while gushing over Blessing CEO.

The car dealer praised his new woman while seemingly shading his late wife, Bimbo.

On IVD’s Instagram post, he said he found happiness again. The businessman added that after he was abused, Blessing CEO picked him up and made him the man he should be.

