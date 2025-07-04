A Nigerian legal practitioner has said that marriage is a selfish union, and the sacrifice is mostly on the women

The barrister said she is not really considering walking down the aisle and gave eight reasons why she feels this way

One of the reasons she gave was that she doesn't like sharing her space with anyone, even if he is her husband

A barrister, Ijeoma, who doesn't really fancy marriage, has said she might not get married.

In a post on TikTok, the lawyer, who identifies as a feminist, described marriage as a selfish union, where women are expected to sacrifice more.

Reasons lawyer might not marry

The first reason the lawyer gave, in her video, was that she doesn't like sharing her space with anyone. Next, she said she doesn't like being told what to do.

"The only time you can tell me what to do is if I am doing a job for you. If it is a job, you are paying me for it, then I will be okay with you telling me what to do.

"But aside from that, you want to tell me what to do as husband. No, you don't tell me what to do."

She added that she can't walk away from marriage peacefully without any drama, but it is easier to quit a relationship without such. Another point she raised was the issue of submission.

"I hate the idea of submission. I don't want to submit. I don't understand, for the life of me, why the same Bible you are quoting said both parties should submit, but somehow, it is one-sided.

"You don't talk about the fact that the man should submit to the wife, both of them should submit to each other, and now you are putting it on me. So, no. I am not going to submit if you are not submitting."

The barrister also explained that she is not considering marriage because she doesn't want to cook for anyone and be told when to have sexual interco.urse.

She stated that she would like to have only one child and can't add her husband's name to hers.

Ijeoma's take on marriage elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Ijeoma's marriage take below:

Faith said:

"Came back from work tired,showered and took a nap first,had dinner,a drink then watched Netflix to help me fall asleep,will wake up at 8 cause I'm off next day for coffee then just chill,visit the salon or visit a friend...I'm literally living doing what I want and enjoying life like a man simply cause I chose to never get married."

IFATENIOLA said:

"Meeting each other half way is medicine for marriage.... you can meet a guy who will understand... I had this same thought b4 but now am with a average guy that we meet each other half way... we woman will always be we will always need those mam no matter wat they are like a shield they are protecting us from ourselves."

Iheee said:

"I wish every man and woman will be sincere like this, divorce rate will be very low, the society caused it. If you know you are not naturally equipped to do something just leave that alone and save your self and others the headache."

mudabbey said:

"If everybody can come out and speak the truth about their feelings I swear the rate of divorce will reduce. Many people go into marriage because of family or society want them to."

oluwatomisinsonia said:

"The men after listening to this will be so pained 😂😂 but this is her choice and I totally understand her. If her opinion favors men- then you tag her as a good woman. Now, she is saying what she wants- una dey vex."

Bliss said:

"To be honest marriage is for men and only benefits men trust me, I’m married with two kids . I’m not unhappy but I honestly don’t see any benefit as a woman but can list ten for a man."

